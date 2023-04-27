Joe Biden says his knowledge of Donald Trump makes him the best choice for presidential race

US President Joe Biden said yesterday he may not be the only one who can beat Donald Trump in 2024, but that he knows him well – touting his familiarity with the way the former president works, a day after launching his re-election bid.

“I may not be the only one, but I know him well and I know the danger he presents to our democracy,” Biden said. “We’ve been down this road before.”

Biden launched his re-election bid on Tuesday with a promise to protect liberties from “extremists” linked to Trump. His announcement was accompanied with imagery from the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Biden further clarified he would still be running for office in 2024 even if Trump was not – and said his favourable ratings currently are similar to his predecessors.

“I took a hard look before I decided to run, and I feel good, I feel excited about the prospects – and I think we’re on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven’t in a long time,” Biden said.

The US president said there is more he needs to do to position the United States so it is “economically and politically secure for a long time”.

“I think we have to finish the job,” Biden said.

Earlier yesterday, Biden’s re-election campaign released its first advertisement for the 2024 cycle. It features the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol building, and focuses on issues such as gun violence, abortion, and safeguarding democracy.

The advert will air in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – key battleground states that are likely to determine the winner of the 2024 presidential election. Biden won all six states in 2020.

Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC, announced it will spend $75m on digital ads in these six battleground states.

The ad does not directly go after Republicans, but references “an extreme movement that seeks to overturn elections, ban books, and eliminate a woman’s right to choose.”

The White House yesterday said Biden would veto a bill seeking to overturn Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules that aim to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks.

The US Senate was last night set to vote on a measure to repeal the Biden administration rule which, says the White House, “cuts pollution, boosts public health, and advances environmental justice.”