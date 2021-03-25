Joe Biden says great-grandfather left Ireland on a ‘coffin ship’ during first press briefing

US president Joe Biden has said his great-grandfather was forced to leave Ireland on a “coffin ship” during his first formal press conference since becoming president.

Mr Biden, whose has family connections in Louth and Mayo, made the remark when he was asked about issues with US immigration policy and the plight of migrants at the US-Mexico border.

“When my great grandfather got on a coffin ship in the Irish sea, the expectation was was he going to live long enough to get to the United States of America,” he said. “They left because of what the Brits had been doing.

“They were in real, real trouble - they didn’t want to leave but they had no choice.

“I can’t guarantee we’re going to solve everything, but I can guarantee we can make it everything better.”

Mr Biden also confirmed his intention to run for a second term as president with current Vice-President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

He also revealed that the US has a new vaccination target. Back in December of last year, Mr Biden wanted to provide 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first 100 days of his presidency.

After recently reaching that goal before even hitting day 60, he’s now said they’ve set a new target of 200 million doses within the first 100 days.

“I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close,” he said.

Irish Independent