Joe Biden ready to run for a second term, US first lady says

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the US ambassador&rsquo;s residence in Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP) Expand

Close

Arlene Superville

US first lady Jill Biden has given one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press that there is “pretty much” nothing left to do but work out the time and place for the announcement.

Although Mr Biden has long said that it is his intention to seek re-election, he has yet to make it official, and he has struggled to dispel questions about whether he is too old to continue serving as president.

