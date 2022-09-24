Joe Biden quotes Seamus Heaney before introducing Elton John at White House gig

US President Joe Biden quoted Seamus Heany before introducing Elton John at a gig in the White House.

President Biden often quotes Heaney along with other Irish poets, as he said “they’re the best in the world.”

Speaking at the gig, the US President said: “My colleagues often kid me because I always quote Irish poets in the Senate, and they think I do it because I’m Irish but no it’s because they are the best poets in the world.

"One who we lost not too long ago, Seamus Heaney, once wrote: ‘History says/ Don’t hope on this side of the grave/ But then, once in a lifetime/ The longed-for tidal wave/ Of justice can rise up/ And hope and history rhyme.’

The US President also quoted this in his acceptance speech when he was nominated as the Democratic candiate for president.

He then gave Elton John a medal, congratulating him for selling three hundred million records and for having 71 billboard hits and six grammys.

The singer performed for about 2,000 fans on the White House lawn as part of his farewell tour.