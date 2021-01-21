Joe Biden pledges to heal a fractured nation and urges an end to America’s ‘uncivil war’

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President at the West Front of the Capitol yesterday in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was sworn yesterday as the 46th president of the United States, pledging to unite the country and confront an array of convulsing challenges dividing a fractured nation.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge,” Mr Biden said in an inaugural address that called on the nation to end its “uncivil war” and embrace a united front amid a series of daunting problems. “Unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail.”

With his hand on his family Bible, Mr Biden recited the oath taken by his predecessors, the pinnacle of a career in public leadership that began a half century ago.

Moments before, Kamala Harris took her oath of office, making her the country’s first female vice-president, and also the first Black American and first with Indian heritage to hold the second highest office in the land. She had placed her hand on twin Bibles, one from a family friend and the second belonging to Thurgood Marshall, the first African American justice of the Supreme Court.

Mr Biden replaced Donald Trump, whose scandal-plagued single term was constantly dogged by accusations that he failed to uphold his own oath – including in recent weeks as he refused to concede the election, tried to browbeat his vice president, Mike Pence, to violate the Constitution and inspired a deadly riot by supporters against the US Capitol.

Mr Biden, who at 78 is the oldest man to be sworn in as president, secured the office by pledging to be the polar opposite of Mr Trump – to cool tempers rather than inflame them.

He has promised to undo much of Mr Trump’s legacy and restore what he refers to as “the soul of America” by proving that the past four years represented an aberration rather than an enduring rift in the national fabric. Early yesterday he announced the first in a blizzard of actions reversing the Mr Trump administration on a wide range of issues.

Four years after Mr Trump gave a dark and defiant inaugural address pledging to end “American carnage”, Mr Biden takes office seeking to appeal to the country’s more hopeful sentiments and make a plea for unity.

“Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” he said, calling on the nation to “start afresh”.

He cited his inauguration as a symbol of the country turning the page after its very democracy was tested like never before.

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile – and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” he said.

While Mr Biden described America as a “place of hope and light, of limitless possibilities”, during an emotional goodbye ceremony in Delaware on Tuesday, the scene surrounding his inauguration in Washington on Wednesday offered a visceral reminder of the dark challenges he now faces as leader of the free world.

The very platform where he stood, on the West Front of the US Capitol, was overrun on January 6 by a mob incited by Mr Trump that stormed the House and Senate chambers trying to stop legislators from affirming Mr Biden as the next president.

The decision by Mr Biden and Harris to take their oaths of office outside and at the Capitol was itself an act of defiance in the aftermath of an hours-long riot in which Mr Trump supporters screamed their intention to physically assault top elected officials.

The nation’s capital remained in a state of part-lockdown, with more than 20,000 members of the National Guard patrolling the streets to prevent a repeat of the insurrection that breached the US Capitol and left one police officer and four rioters dead.

The National Mall that Mr Biden and Harris faced as they took their oaths was filled not with people but with 200,000 flags, a reflection of the deadly pandemic that is still spiraling nationwide a year after Mr Trump first asserted it was “totally under control”.

More than 400,000 Americans have died of Covid and the virus continues to upend life for millions. Key to Mr Biden’s success will be his ability to contain the pandemic and marshall the resources to hasten distribution of a vaccine.

Mr Trump, who recently became the first president in American history to be impeached twice, became the first incumbent to refuse to attend his replacement’s oath-taking since 1869 and has continued to claim falsely that he was the rightful victor in November’s election.

Mr Trump’s falsehoods have helped convince large swathes of the country that Mr Biden is an illegitimate president, effectively stunting his political capital from the outset of his term.

Spurning the traditional handoff, Mr Trump left the White House early yesterday, still having not spoken to Mr Biden since their last pre-election debate. Shortly before boarding Air Force One, Mr Trump lauded what he said were his accomplishments and asserted that he had delivered the incoming administration – he did not mention Mr Biden by name – “the foundation to do something really spectacular”.

“We will be back in some form,” he said. “So have a good life. We will see you soon.”

The recent turmoil added to the multiple crises Mr Biden faces.

In addition to the pandemic, the country’s economy is buckling, and the incoming president has pledged to address climate change and racial justice – two issues that dominated the past year with huge climate-propelled fires in California and massive unrest in cities and towns over police violence.

“Coming in he’s got his hands full obviously,” said former senator from Connecticut Chris Dodd, a close Mr Biden confidant. “Any one of these issues alone would be a major problem. But combining all of them poses some real challenges.”

Mr Dodd stressed that Mr Biden’s age and his deep experience with national politics and crises over the past half century will guide him. “There is this expression, ‘It’s not his first rodeo,’ “ said Dodd. “There is a wonderful maturity and calm that Joe has demonstrated over these past few months. That’s the voice of experience, of confidence, of discipline – you don’t become an alarmist. The country wants to see in their leader confidence and assurance.”

Mr Biden, a six-term senator before his eight years as vice president, has been trying to court members of Congress as he prepares to pitch an ambitious legislative agenda that includes economic relief tied to the pandemic, an immigration overhaul, infrastructure spending and climate change policy.

He needs the help. The Senate hadn’t confirmed a single member of Mr Biden’s Cabinet ahead of his inauguration, a departure from previous new administrations that typically start with at least some key agency heads in place. Some major slots are expected to be given a Senate nod Wednesday.

Mr Biden’s party will enjoy control of the White House and Congress for the first time since 2011 yet it holds only a narrow advantage in the House and the barest majority in the Senate – a 50-50 split driven by two Democratic runoff wins in December that will leave vice-president Ms Harris to break a tie.

Mr Biden, the second Catholic elected president after John F. Kennedy, invited Republican and Democratic congressional leaders to attend mass with him yesterday morning ahead of the inauguration.

The decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to attend – and to skip a farewell event for Mr Trump that took place around the same time – offered one sign that Mr Biden’s approach may at least take some of the vitriol out of the policymaking process.

But Mr McConnell, who spent years as minority leader frustrating then-president Barack Obama’s legislative agenda when Mr Biden was vice president, has not openly embraced the idea of helping the new president pass legislation.

Several prominent GOP lawmakers, including McCarthy, have cast doubt on Mr Biden’s legitimacy – voting earlier this month to overturn the results of the election and endorsing Mr Trump’s specious fraud claims.

Mr Biden has said he would not question the motives of his political opponents, pledging to find common ground and pass cross-party legislation despite Washington’s bitter polarisation. The theme of his inaugural is “America United”.

While Mr Biden did not mention Mr Trump directly during the speech, he called out those who manipulate and manufacture their own facts and embrace untruths.

After taking the oath, Mr Biden planned to reenter the Paris climate accords, from which Mr Trump had withdrawn the United States, and repeal Mr Trump’s ban on US entry for citizens of some majority-Muslim countries. Mr Biden also has signaled that he’ll extend nationwide restrictions on foreclosures and require that masks are worn on federal property.

Already his team is circulating a list of possible executive orders for the first seven days of his administration, as a way to show Congress what the new administration’s priorities will be. Topics include the confronting the coronavirus, combating climate change, mandating the federal government buy more American goods, and shoring up national security.

Mr Biden spent his final weekend as a private citizen at his home in Wilmington, Delaware – leaving the state briefly with his wife on Monday to pack food into boxes at a Philadelphia hunger relief organisation. He also rounded out his slate of top advisers, formally announcing Saturday that he would elevate the White House science office to a Cabinet-level position – an implicit rebuke of Mr Trump, who frequently dismissed expertise.

Harris (56) the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants and a graduate of Howard University, is set to play a key role in the administration, not least as the potential tiebreaker in the Senate.

Ms Harris’s ascension is in keeping with Mr Biden’s pledge to assemble an administration that “looks like America”. Cabinet nominees on hand for the inauguration, several of whom would be the first of their respective backgrounds to serve in their posts, reflected Mr Biden’s promise to have the most diverse administration in American history. The broad tapestry of races, genders and cultures surrounding Mr Biden stood in sharp contrast to the Mr Trump administration’s open rejection of diversity and multiculturalism.

But how much Mr Biden is able to achieve with razor-thin Democratic majorities in Congress could depend on his ability to convince Republicans to turn the page from the combative approach championed by Mr Trump.

The former president has no intention of making his successor’s job easier.

Since losing the election, Mr Trump has raised more than $200m (€165m) for a new leadership commiteee, publicly mused about running for president in 2024 and been banned from major social media sites for inspiring his followers to violently object to Mr Biden’s presidency.

Even Mr Trump’s pending impeachment trial could upend Mr Biden’s legislative agenda, eating up critical time in the Senate that could otherwise be used to confirm nominees and mark up legislation.

While much of Mr Trump’s legacy can be undone with a stroke of Mr Biden’s pen, his lingering sway over the Republican Party remains rock solid.

Mr Biden, who decided to run for president in 2017 after hundreds of Mr Trump supporters held a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, now confronts the ramifications of Mr Trump’s ability to amass a tenuous coalition of traditional Republicans, conspiracy theorists, racists and militant extremists.

