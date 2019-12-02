Joe Biden mocked as his Irish-inspired campaign slogan baffles US voters
Joe Biden was mocked this weekend after launching an Irish-inspired campaign slogan - "no malarkey" - that did little to dispel fears the front-runner in the race for the Democrat presidential nomination is behind the times.
The phrase, emblazoned on the bus he is using to travel around the key state of Iowa, dates back to the 1920s.
Mr Biden who, at 78, would be the oldest first-term president to be sworn in, said the term was intended to highlight his truthfulness when compared to Donald Trump.
"What we're referring here [is] my Irish ancestry, when my grandfather would really think something is full of you-know-what, he'd say, 'that's a lot of malarkey'," he explained to supporters yesterday.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"So we're on a No Malarkey tour, meaning we're telling the truth."
Mr Biden often harks back to his role as vice-president to Barack Obama and he notably used the phrase to dismiss Paul Ryan in a 2012 vice-presidential debate, emphasising his reputation as straight-talking 'Uncle Joe'.
However, the campaign slogan has left some people baffled while others suggested it showed that Mr Biden was out of touch with younger voters.
"I'm voting for Biden so he can finally fix the four big problems facing society: jibber-jabber, hogwash, tommyrot, and flapdoodle," one Twitter user wrote.
A second suggested on the social network that the arcane language showed Mr Biden was "tired and old".
However, Nate Silver, a political analyst, suggested that the slogan was Mr Biden being self-deprecating - which would appeal to his loyal supporters. "It's sort of poking fun at himself," he said.
Mr Biden's age has emerged as an issue on the campaign trail especially after some faltering performances in a series of televised debates.
He has also had to fend off questions about his son, Hunter, who took a seat on the board of the Ukrainian oil company Burisma Holdings Ltd, despite having no experience in the energy sector.
Despite leading in the national polls for the Democrat nomination, Mr Biden has fallen behind in the first two states to vote, Iowa and New Hampshire. Pete Buttigieg has built up a seven-point lead in Iowa, where Mr Biden now languishes in fourth, the same position he's ranked in New Hampshire.
Although Mr Biden's strong support in the African-American community has helped him build a dominant lead in the fourth-voting state, South Carolina, a poor performance in both Iowa and New Hampshire could derail his path to the nomination.
Mr Biden gave a further demonstration of his occasionally eccentric campaigning style when he playfully bit his wife Jill's finger as she waved her arm in front of him during her introductory remarks in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Saturday.
Telegraph.co.uk