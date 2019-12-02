Joe Biden mocked as his Irish-inspired campaign slogan baffles US voters

Joe Biden was mocked this weekend after launching an Irish-inspired campaign slogan - "no malarkey" - that did little to dispel fears the front-runner in the race for the Democrat presidential nomination is behind the times.

The phrase, emblazoned on the bus he is using to travel around the key state of Iowa, dates back to the 1920s.

Mr Biden who, at 78, would be the oldest first-term president to be sworn in, said the term was intended to highlight his truthfulness when compared to Donald Trump.

"What we're referring here [is] my Irish ancestry, when my grandfather would really think something is full of you-know-what, he'd say, 'that's a lot of malarkey'," he explained to supporters yesterday.

