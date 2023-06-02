Joe Biden jokes he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event
Darlene Superville
President Joe Biden quipped that he got “sandbagged” after he tripped and fell – but was uninjured – while onstage at the US air force academy graduation.
Latest North America
Joe Biden jokes he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event
US sitcom star and Scientologist Danny Masterson is facing 30 years in prison after rape conviction
UFO sightings soar to 800 as US asks UK for help probing mystery
Amazon staff spied on women in bedrooms and bathrooms through Ring cameras, US officials say
Mystery solved: Investigators finally identify body of woman found in suitcase 53 years ago
BREAKING | That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson guilty of two counts of rape, faces 30 years to life
US court to hear challenge to Prince Harry’s American visa after drug confession
‘I’m safer in Russia’ – woman who accused Joe Biden of sex assault asks Putin for Russian citizenship
Special counsel probes Trump’s firing of cyber security official
Bear eats 60 cupcakes after wandering into a Bakery
Top Stories
Can I tell my wife her pandemic weight gain is impacting our sex life without hurting her?
Live in a fantasy mansion for less than €700k
Ban on use of nursing homes to house refugees lifted but operators face two-year wait to exit market
The Indo Daily: Great Pretender or White House contender? Ron DeSantis and his US presidential bid
Latest NewsMore
Robbie Keane and Sam Allardyce on way out of Leeds
Bankrupt dentist accused of shoddy work and dishonesty in Northern Ireland now working in Republic
William and Kate celebrate wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia
Angus Woods: IFA Presidential Election revamp is needed to eradicate big-county advantage
Richard Hackett: Schemes would be dead in the water without advisors
World Drowning Prevention Day | Do One Thing
Finola Meredith: Banning Hitler’s items will only make them more desirable
Dundalk’s Hayden Muller reflects on ‘massive’ learning curve after arriving at Oriel
Water Safety: How to stay afloat and prepare for seaside emergencies