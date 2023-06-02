Joe Biden jokes he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Darlene Superville

President Joe Biden quipped that he got “sandbagged” after he tripped and fell – but was uninjured – while onstage at the US air force academy graduation.