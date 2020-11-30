Joe Biden fractures his foot while playing with his dog

The President-Elect said he will be bringing his two rescue dogs to the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs and will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks, his personal physician said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday, Biden's office said in a statement, with the 78-year-old Democrat visiting an orthopedist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan.

Doctors initially thought the former vice president had merely sprained his ankle, but ordered an additional scan of the injury.

A "follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures," Biden's personal physician Kevin O'Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden's office. "He will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

After defeating President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election, Biden will be the oldest person ever to assume the office when he enters the White House on January 20. His health is likely to be watched closely by allies and opponents alike.

Trump, who has not conceded defeat in the election and is contesting the results in court, wished Biden a speedy recovery. "Get well soon!" Trump said in a Tweet.

Mr Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

The Bidens have said they will be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

Reuters