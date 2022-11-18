| 8.1°C Dublin

Joe Biden eyes a second term — but who could stop him?

The US president has been boosted by his party’s midterm results and the prospect of another round with Donald Trump, but a 2024 run is not yet assured. Niall Stanage in Washington DC runs the rule over the possible Democrat contenders

Time for reflection: Joe Biden has said he will make a call on whether to run again early next year. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images Expand
Kamala Harris remains something of a political enigma Expand
Pugnacious style: California governor Gavin Newsom. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Expand
Strong performer on TV: Pete Buttigieg hugs his husband Chasten and points to a supporter during a rally in North Carolina. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images Expand
Top interrogator: Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Expand
Leftists dream: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Expand
Michelle Obama is one of the most popular women in America Expand

Time for reflection: Joe Biden has said he will make a call on whether to run again early next year. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Niall Stanage

Joe Biden has a birthday this weekend. But the White House has no plans to hang out the bunting.

The US president turns 80 tomorrow. The milestone will inevitably raise questions about his vigour — and his political plans.

