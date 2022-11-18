Joe Biden eyes a second term — but who could stop him?

Joe Biden has a birthday this weekend. But the White House has no plans to hang out the bunting.

The US president turns 80 tomorrow. The milestone will inevitably raise questions about his vigour — and his political plans.

He was already the oldest person to assume the presidency when he took office early last year, aged 78. Soon, he will need to decide about running for re-election.

If he did so and won, he would be 82 when he begins his second term and 86 when he finally hands over to his successor.

Given the rigours of the job, no-one would begrudge Biden if he chose to step aside before then. But that is not the way he is heading.

The official position, for now, is that Biden “intends” to run again in 2024.

Earlier this month, he told reporters: “I don’t feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment , today, tomorrow… My guess is it would be early next year.”

The chances of his seeking another four years in the Oval Office have almost certainly shot up this month. Firstly, the Democratic Party did much better than pundits or pollsters expected in the midterm congressional elections on November 8.

Biden’s party held on to the Senate — and may increase its majority if a run-off in Georgia next month goes their way.

Democrats did lose control of the House of Representatives — which will make life uncomfortable for Biden for the next two years — but by a far narrower margin than expected.

The second factor nudging Biden towards a re-election bid is former president Donald Trump’s decision to enter the race.

Biden believes Trump poses an existential threat to American democracy. He also thinks he is especially well-equipped to beat his predecessor for a second time.

But the president knows as well as anyone that life and politics can take strange turns.

It’s easy to imagine a scenario over the next 12 months in which Biden’s already mediocre approval ratings are further sapped by Republican opposition or external events, and Democrats begin to panic as the spectre of Trump grows larger. Even in that scenario, another Democrat would face a very difficult task in defeating Biden in a primary.

Voters tend to look askance at such disloyalty even when they don’t adore the incumbent — and there’s the additional danger of weakening the president of one’s own party heading into the general election.

That’s what happened with the only two credible primary challenges to a sitting president in the past half-century.

Democratic President Jimmy Carter repelled a primary challenge from Senator Edward Kennedy in 1980 — and lost the general election to Ronald Reagan a few months later.

The elder President Bush, a Republican, vanquished Pat Buchanan in the 1992 primaries — and went on to lose the presidency to Bill Clinton.

Still, there are extreme situations in which a Democrat might be persuaded to try to oust Biden. Much more likely is the idea of Biden deciding he’s had enough of perhaps the world’s most demanding job.

So, if not Biden for the Democrats, who?

Here are six possible 2024 candidates:

Kamala Harris

Vice president

If Biden does not run, Harris would be the obvious choice. In part, that’s simply because of her position — and the fact that any vice president, especially one who is appreciably younger than the boss, is seen as the heir apparent.

Harris, a former senator and attorney general of California, is 22 years Biden’s junior. And it’s not as if she can deny having presidential ambitions — she sought the Democratic nomination herself in 2020.

But Harris remains something of a political enigma. Her pluses are many. She is charismatic, smart and an ideal fit for a Democratic Party that emphasises diversity.

Her late mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican. The couple met through their involvement with the civil rights movement.

Harris is both the first woman and the first non-white person to serve as vice president.

The problem? Her critics contend she tends to promise more than she delivers. She also has a reputation for discord among her advisers.

Her presidential campaign is the clearest case in point. She launched that effort amid bright media attention and in front of a crowd of around 20,000 people in her native Oakland, California. That was about as good as it got.

Harris, who ideologically drifts somewhere in the space between her party’s moderates and left-wingers, never articulated a compelling rationale for her candidacy. There were also persistent reports of infighting between paid advisers and members of her family.

In the end, she withdrew from the contest before any votes had been cast.

Her first year as vice president was not much better — though Harris’s defenders would note that her portfolio includes two vexing problems, migration and the battle to protect voting rights.

Harris had a couple of staff shake-ups last winter and spring, and appears to have got on to a more even keel. Her supporters also contend she is judged by a harsher yardstick than others because of her race and gender.

Whatever the underlying issue, Harris’s approval ratings are mediocre at best. In an Economist/YouGov poll conducted this week, she was viewed favourably by 40pc of Americans and unfavourably by 51pc.

Harris is also, as a practical matter, boxed in. As the sitting vice president, she can only realistically run if Biden steps aside.

Gavin Newsom

Governor of California

Newsom has a niche of his own when it comes to 2024 — he is a credible national figure who could conceivably challenge Biden.

Newsom denies he is running for president but it is hard to find anyone in political circles who doesn’t think he is a least trying to nudge the door ajar. He has been one of the most vocal critics of the Democrats’ supposed political and communications failures during the Biden presidency.

He complained about the party’s timid response to the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion back in June. “Where the hell is my party?” he asked.

In the run-up to the midterm elections, he contended that Democrats were getting “crushed” on political messaging. “We’re going to have to do better in terms of getting on the offence and stop being on the damn defence,” he told CBS News in an interview broadcast just days before voters went to the polls.

As the governor of the nation’s most populous state, Newsom is a significant player.

If Biden’s fortunes were to lurch downward over the next year or so, it’s possible a desperate party might turn in Newsom’s direction.

The California governor seems to be gearing his appeal to those Democrats who would prefer a more pugnacious style than Biden’s. Earlier this year, assured of re-election in his liberal home state, Newsom bought some TV ads in Florida to jab at the deeply conservative Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

Still, there are plenty of Democrats who see Newsom as, at base, an opportunist — and wonder how a wealthy, suntanned Californian would perform as a presidential candidate in the neglected old steel towns of the Rust Belt.

Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of transportation

Buttigieg has time on his side — he doesn’t turn 41 until January — but he has always been a man in a hurry.

He was elected mayor of South Bend, a city in Indiana, at the age of 29, unsuccessfully sought to become head of the Democratic National Committee and went on to launch a campaign for the presidency during the 2020 cycle.

Buttigieg did much better than forecast in the presidential primary, in part thanks to his undoubted intelligence and communication skills. A graduate of Harvard and Oxford, he speaks seven languages in addition to English. He is a conspicuously strong television performer. Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses in 2020 — the first contests in the party’s nominating process — but he was robbed of momentum because the process descended into chaos and no winner was clear for days.

He ended up exiting the race after only a handful more contests, pushed out by a poor showing in the South Carolina primary.

The bad South Carolina result was symptomatic of a broader problem: Buttigieg, who appeals particularly to upscale, white liberals, has almost no following in the black community, That’s a real problem in the primary process, and in Democratic politics generally.

He would also face another complication, unjust though it is. Buttigieg is openly gay, having married his husband Chasten in 2018.

Though homophobia is less of a problem than it was in the past, it’s tough to believe his sexuality wouldn’t negatively affect Buttigieg’s chances of reaching the White House.

Elizabeth Warren

Senator

Biden has always been seen as rooted in the more moderate, centrist strand within the Democratic Party.

But if he were to vacate his position — or if the wheels really came off his administration within the next year — some kind of candidate from the left is a possibility.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has been the left-wing’s standard bearer in the past two presidential years, 2016 and 2020. His aides have been at pains to keep open the possibility that he could run if Biden does not — though he has been clear he would not challenge Biden directly.

But Sanders is older than Biden, at 81, and it stretches credulity to imagine he could really pull off the kind of victory third time around that eluded him in his previous two attempts. The more likely champion of the left would be Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The former Harvard Law School professor was a pivotal figure in creating an important consumer protection agency in the wake of the financial crisis. She has detailed policy prescriptions on almost everything, and is one of Capitol Hill’s best interrogators during hearings.

Warren has more personal warmth than the often austere Sanders and would, of course, become the first female president in US history if elected. Her 2020 run for the Democratic nomination was underwhelming, however. She never placed higher than third in any primary.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Congresswoman

The dream candidate for many young leftists and the nightmare for older conservatives, Ocasio-Cortez would electrify the race more than any other plausible candidate.

The young congresswoman from New York is — contrary to common misperception — old enough to run for the highest office. She turns 35, the minimum age for president, the month before Election Day 2024.

The chances of a run by Ocasio-Cortez — “AOC” to fans and detractors alike — are generally dismissed by the political cognoscenti.

But she has notably held back from any promise to endorse Biden. She would plainly like to push the party further to the left. And, with her massive social media following (more than 13 million followers on Twitter and more than 8 million on Instagram), she would be assured of attention and campaign donations.

Ocasio-Cortez is one of the few “rock star” politicians in America, her personal charisma having propelled her from a pre-Congress bar-tending job to the cover of Time magazine in roughly a year between 2018 and 2019.

Her political shrewdness is often underrated, especially by her enemies. She has, for example, notably sidestepped some of the more damaging controversies that have ensnared her fellow members of the left-wing group of lawmakers known as “The Squad”.

A presidential quest by Ocasio-Cortez would send the Fox News-watching demographic apoplectic. Centrist Democrats are adamant she would be unelectable on a national basis. And, importantly, she has not given any indication she will run. It’s quite possible she believes she has more influence from her current position in the House of Representatives.

For the moment, an AOC campaign is likely to remain in the realm of fantasy. But, if she actually took the plunge, it would set up a political fight for the ages.

Michelle Obama

Former first lady

Obama is the one hypothetical candidate who, in a Democratic primary, would almost certainly beat Biden.

She is one of the most popular women in America, revered among black voters in particular, and rivalled only by her husband in her speech-making abilities. It’s just as well for Biden, then, that the former first lady has no interest at all in running for elected office.

Right now, Obama is pulling in the crowds on a publicity tour for her new book, The Light We Carry. Her previous book, the memoir Becoming, sold two million copies in its first 15 days on sale. The presidential campaign question never quite goes away, no matter how adamantly she answers it. But now and for the foreseeable future, Obama’s appeal will be measured on the bestseller lists rather than at the polls.