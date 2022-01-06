Joe Biden claims Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ poses ongoing threat as US marks anniversary of Capitol riot

President Joe Biden making an address on Capitol Hill to mark the first anniversary of the riots.

President Joe Biden has forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s election “big lie” and suggested he poses a continuing threat to American democracy on the first anniversary of the storming of Capitol Hill.

He marked the anniversary of the insurrection by declaring he will stand and fight for “the soul of America”.

Biden’s criticism was blistering of the “defeated president” who he blamed for the attack that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”

His voice booming at times, filling the ornate hall with statues of the country's leaders and heroes, he said called on Americans to see January 6 for what it was.

“Democracy was attacked,” Biden said at the Capitol. “We the people endure. We the people prevailed.”

Donald Trump responded by accusing President Joe Biden of invoking his name in remarks “to try to further divide” America.

"This political theatre is all just a distraction," Trump said.

President Biden and congressional Democrats started the day in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.

Biden drew a contrast between the truth of what happened and the false narratives that have sprung up about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.

“You and I and the whole world saw with our own eyes,” Biden said.

He asked those listening to close their eyes and recall what they saw that day, as he described the harrowing, violent scene, the mob attacking police, threatening the House speaker, erecting gallows threatening to hang the vice president — all while Trump sat at the White House watching it on TV.

“Here is the God’s truth about January 6, 2021,” Biden said. ”They were looking to subvert the Constitution.

“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here's the truth,” he said. "The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.

“We are in a battle for the soul of America.

“I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol one year from today. But I will not shrink from it either. I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation. I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of this democracy.”

A series of remembrance events during the day will be widely attended by Democrats, in person and virtually, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent.

The division is a stark reminder of the rupture between the two parties, worsening since hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, used their fists and flagpoles to break through the windows of the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.

While congressional Republicans almost universally condemned the attack in the days afterward, most have stayed loyal to the former president.

Republican Liz Cheney, chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few GOP lawmakers attending the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.”

Trump, she said, "continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on January 6.”

“Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger,” she told NBC's ‘Today’. “That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”

Biden has come under criticism from some in his party for not forcibly explaining to Americans the ways democracy is at risk, or pushing Congress hard enough to pass election and voting rights legislation that is stalled by a filibuster in the Senate. The president has suggested democracy can be bolstered by showing Americans government can work. But critics say that is not enough.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, too, is marking the anniversary with a high-minded appeal, telling The Associated Press in an interview that “democracy won that night,” when Congress returned to the Capitol after the riot and affirmed Biden’s victory.

To honour the anniversary, Pelosi has scheduled a moment of silence in the House, where many members were evacuated and some were trapped as the rioters tried to break in. She will also deliver private remarks to Hill staff who, as she told AP, stayed to “protect our democracy.”

Meanwhile a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that three in 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent, and about another three in 10 say it was somewhat violent. Around two-thirds of Americans described the day as very or extremely violent, including about nine in 10 Democrats.

The percentage of Americans who blame Trump for the riot has grown slightly over the past year, with 57pc saying he bears significant responsibility for what took place.

Trump's claims of widespread election fraud were rejected by the courts and refuted by his own Justice Department.

An investigation by the AP found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballots cast in the six battleground states disputed by Trump, a minuscule number in percentage terms.