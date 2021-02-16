Joe Biden aims to build support for $1.9trn stimulus bill on the road

Joe Biden will pitch his coronavirus relief bill directly to voters this week as his allies declared that “2021 can finally start” now that the spectacle of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is over.

The US president hopes to regain the national spotlight with his first major trips outside of Washington DC this week during which he will make a case for his $1.9trn (€1.6trn) stimulus bill.

Mr Biden has made the massive spending bill, called the “American Rescue Plan”, a cornerstone of his administration’s response to the pandemic but has met with Republican opposition over the huge cost to the public purse.

Recent polls suggest a majority of the public support the spending package, which would see unemployment benefits extended and direct payments made to most Americans.

White House officials hope that with Mr Trump’s impeachment trial concluded, they can regain the political momentum to move swiftly to get the spending package passed by Congress. Democrats in the House of Representatives have begun combining the proposals into a single bill with the aim of passing it by the end of the month.

Mr Biden will make his case directly to voters at a televised event in Milwaukee during his first official trip as president, and during a visit to a vaccine manufacturing plant in Michigan on Thursday.

But it appears Mr Trump is reluctant to allow himself to be sidelined and is reportedly planning to hold a news conference in the coming days.

Feeling emboldened by the trial’s outcome, he is expected to re-emerge from a self-imposed hibernation in Florida, and is eyeing ways to reassert his power.

But after being barred from Twitter, the former president lacks the social media bullhorn that fueled his political rise. And he’s confronting a Republican Party deeply divided over the legacy of his jarring final days in office.

Trump remains popular among the GOP base, but many Republicans in Washington have cooled to him. Never before have so many members of a president’s party – seven GOP senators, in his case – voted for his removal in a Senate trial.

Some may work to counter efforts by Trump to support extreme candidates in next year’s congressional primaries.

Undeterred, friends and allies expect Mr Trump to resume friendly media interviews after weeks of silence. He has met with political aides to discuss efforts to help Republicans try to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms elections.

He remains fixated on exacting revenge on Republicans who supported his impeachment or resisted efforts to overturn the November election results.

“I imagine you’ll probably be hearing a lot more from him in the coming days,” senior adviser Jason Miller said. In a statement after the vote, Trump offered few clues, but was defiant as he told supporters their movement “has only just begun”.

