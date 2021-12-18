‘Jews and Muslims love Christmas just as much as Christians,’ insists Trump

In a bizarre interview by US TV presenter Mike Huckabee former President Donald Trump claimed he brought back saying “Merry Christmas” and that Jewish and Muslim people love the holiday as much as Christians.

The interview, which aired on the Trump-friendly right wing cable channel Newsmax, focused on Mr Huckabee lavishing praise on Mr Trump for getting people to say “Merry Christmas” again after an alleged period of time when people supposedly did not.

At the start of the clip, Mr Huckabee says people stopped saying “Merry Christmas” as a greeting – probably a reference to major corporations and some individuals choosing to use “happy holidays” as a more inclusive greeting for people who are not religious or are not Christian – and then congratulates Mr Trump for allegedly convincing people to say it again.

Mr Trump agrees that “the country had started with this woke” idea that he claims stopped people and corporations from using the Christmas greeting.

“It was embarrassing for these stores to say Merry Christmas, you’d have these big chains that want your money but they don’t want to say Merry Christmas,” Mr Trump says.

The former president accepted Mr Huckabee’s praise and noted that people apparently are saying “Merry Christmas” again, but “they aren’t saying other things, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, you know those names are being obliterated because of craziness”.

He said he encouraged his supporters not to shop at stores that “don’t say Merry Christmas”.

Mr Trump then goes on to claim that “Americans love Christmas”, regardless of their spiritual beliefs.

“Whether you’re Muslim, whether you’re Christian, whether you’re Jewish, everyone loves Christmas,” he said.

While the enjoyment of the holiday season is obviously left largely up to individual preference, neither Muslims nor Jewish adherents traditionally celebrate Christmas, as it is predominantly a Christian holiday co-opted from earlier pagan solstice celebrations.

In 2016, when Mr Trump allegedly would have just started rooting out “happy holidays” as a greeting, a Public Policy Polling survey found more than 80pc of Americans did not care what phrasing people use as a holiday greeting.

A Pew Research Poll from 2017 found that more than half of Americans did not care what greetings stores use during the holidays.

According to both polls, the only people who cared were, predictably, very strong conservatives.