Jeffrey Epstein victim says Ghislaine Maxwell ‘groped and molested’ her

Undated handout photo issued by US Department of Justice of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein told the FBI well over a decade ago she had been groped by Ghislaine Maxwell when she was just 16, a New York court heard yesterday as the prosecution wound up its case.

Annie Farmer, who was the last of four accusers to take the stand in Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial, told how the British socialite made her lie naked on a massage table as she rubbed the teen’s breasts during a visit to Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996.

Ms Farmer is the only one of the alleged victims to testify under her real name.

The 42-year-old therapist said she reported the alleged abuse to police on several occasions, including in 2007, but they never followed up.

Ms Farmer told the Manhattan court she had been introduced to Epstein by her sister, Maria, who was 25 and employed by him.

Asked by US assistant attorney Lara Pomerantz what her sister had told her about him, Ms Farmer said: “She had said that Epstein was interested in the possibility of helping me with my education.”

On one occasion, she went to the cinema with Epstein and her sister. Ms Farmer claimed financier Epstein began stroking her hand and arm, at times interlocking their hands when Maria was not looking.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” she recalled. “It wasn’t something I was at all expecting and I noticed that when he would interact with my sister he would stop.”

Asked why she had not told Maria about the incident, she said: “He was her boss, she might lose her job and it would be bad for her.”

She did however record the incident in her diary, which was shown to the jury yesterday. Ms Farmer said after that incident she felt uncomfortable about going to Epstein’s home outside Santa Fe in New Mexico.

But she testified that she did not believe Epstein would touch her again at the ranch as she was told Ms Maxwell, his then-girlfriend, would be present.

Ms Farmer described the April 1996 trip to New Mexico, where she met Ms Maxwell (59) for the first time.

The three went on a shopping trip, where Epstein bought Ms Farmer a pair of $100 (€88) cowboy boots and Ms Maxwell bought her some hair products. Then, despite Ms Farmer’s reluctance, they went to the cinema to watch Primal Fear.

She described what then happened as “very similar to before – holding my hand, caressing it, rubbing my foot”.

Back at the ranch, she said things took a darker turn.

“Maxwell told me to get undressed and then started rubbing my body and making small talk.

"At some point she had me roll over on to my back. Then she pulled down the sheets and exposed my breasts and started groping my chest.”

These events were not detailed in her diary and Ms Maxwell’s attorneys tried to suggest Ms Farmer’s memories had been reconstructed from entries made at the time and later reinterpreted.

During the most graphic parts of her testimony, Ms Maxwell’s brother, Kevin, once again had his head in his hands. Ms Maxwell, who denies all charges, seemed unmoved.

The defence is set to begin its case next Thursday.