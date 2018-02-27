Jared Kushner loses access to US intelligence briefings
Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has lost access to the most valued US intelligence report, the President's Daily Brief.
It comes as the White House moves to impose greater discipline on access to secrets, two US officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Kushner, a close Trump adviser who has been operating under an interim security clearance for about a year, had his access to the highly classified briefing cut off in the past few weeks, said the sources.
The White House has not detailed the status of Kushner's clearance.
A source said Kushner has accepted the decision and "will not as for special permission" from the US President.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that Kushner "is a valued member of the team and will continue to do the important work he has been doing since he started in the administration".
Reuters