Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump ‘thought they were shadow president and first lady’ and deemed ‘the interns’, ex White House aide claims

‘The Trumps were all I had’: Stephanie Grisham listens to Donald Trump address the media onboard Air Force One

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner...FILE - In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump, second from right, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, is seated with her husband White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, during a dinner with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang on Wednesday defended the handling of the applications of the trademarks won by U.S. President Donald Trump‚Äôs daughter Ivanka and her company, saying that all such requests are handled fairly. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)...I

Stephanie Grisham has already revealed one nickname that White House staffers had for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Now she’s revealed how the couple, in her opinion, viewed themselves.

“I believe that he [Mr Kushner] and Ivanka kind of thought they were a shadow president and first lady,” the former Trump aide told CNN.

Ms Grisham, who served as Donald Trump’s press secretary and Melania’s chief of staff, is currently promoting her new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.

The memoir is filled with unflattering stories about Mr Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who she found arrogant and abrasive.

Read More

“When I worked for the first lady in the East Wing, we had all come to call Jared and Ivanka ‘the interns’ because they represented in our minds obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls,” Ms Grisham writes. “Mrs Trump found that nickname amusing and occasionally used it herself.”

Expand Close Ivanka Trump (right) with her stepmother Melania Trump. Photo: Rick Wilking/AFP/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ivanka Trump (right) with her stepmother Melania Trump. Photo: Rick Wilking/AFP/Getty Images

Ms Grisham saves her harshest words for Mr Kushner, whom she refers to as “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit”.

In the new CNN interview, the former press secretary detailed how Mr Kushner refused to play by the same rules as the rest of the White House.

When Mark Meadows became chief of staff, she said, he demanded that everyone check with him before hiring someone. But Mr Kushner allegedly “told him what he thought of that” and proceeded to hire whoever he wanted.

“He got really heady with power,” Ms Grisham said. “He did what he wanted, and nobody challenged him.”

Expand Close ‘The Trumps were all I had’: Stephanie Grisham listens to Donald Trump address the media onboard Air Force One / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ‘The Trumps were all I had’: Stephanie Grisham listens to Donald Trump address the media onboard Air Force One

The former Trump aide also said Mr Kushner had a habit of taking over policies he knew nothing about – and then, when things went wrong, he and Ivanka would disappear on vacation.

“He would dive into these areas where I know he had absolutely no expertise and claim to save the day, and then he would leave,” she said.

The Independent has attempted to reach Mr Kushner through his book publisher, but has not yet heard back.

Both Melania and Donald Trump have vehemently denied Ms Grisham’s account of her time in the White House.

“The intent behind this book is obvious,” the former first lady’s office said in a statement. “It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behaviour in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs Trump.”

The former president went even further.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things. Too bad that sleaze bag publishers continue to report this very boring garbage.”