January 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony

US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell and police officer Daniel Hodges, who were injured defending the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, watch as the US House Select Committee play a video of Donald Trump declaring that he won the 2020 presidential election. Photo: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz

Donald Trump has been subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol in January last year.

The January 6 Committee voted to call the former US president to testify about his involvement in the violence.

Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said: “This committee will demand a full accounting to every American person of the events of January 6. So it is our obligation to seek Donald Trump’s testimony.”

If he does not comply with the subpoena, it could result in the former president’s imprisonment.

The committee’s seven Democratic and two Republican members voted 9-0 in favour of issuing a subpoena for Mr Trump to provide documents and testimony under oath in connection with the riot.

Mr Thompson said: “He is the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6. So we want to hear from him.”

The vote came after the committee spent more than two hours making its case that Mr Trump planned to deny his 2020 election defeat in advance, and failed to call off the thousands of supporters who stormed the Capitol.

The panel showed previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during the Capitol siege. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighbouring Virginia and Maryland. Later it shows Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks Mr Trump’s acting attorney general for help.

US law says that failure to comply with a congressional subpoena for testimony or documents is punishable by one to 12 months’ imprisonment. If the subpoena is ignored, the full House of Representatives must vote on whether to make a referral to the Department of Justice, which will decide whether to bring charges.

If he fails to answer to the subpoena, Mr Trump can be criminally charged with contempt of Congress. Steve Bannon, a former aide in the Trump White House, was this year convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a similar subpoena.

The committee has been investigating the attack on the Capitol – which led to several deaths and left more than 140 police officers injured – for more than a year, with more than 1,000 witness interviews.

Mr Trump is thought to be highly unlikely to co-operate with the committee, which he repeatedly decried as a politically motivated witch hunt.

The January 6 committee also said Mr Trump had rushed to sign an order immediately withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in the days after his election loss, hoping to leave the fallout to Joe Biden, his successor.

It described Mr Trump’s move as evidence that he knew he had not, as he claimed, won the vote.

Mr Trump signed the order on November 11, 2020, to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan and Somalia “no later than Jan 15, 2021” – five days before Mr Biden’s January inauguration.

“Knowing that he had lost and that he had only weeks left in office, President Trump rushed to complete his unfinished business,” Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger told the committee hearing.

Mr Kinzinger played a video of General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recounting Mr Trump telling him: “Yeah we lost, we need to let that issue go to the next guy.” Publicly, Mr Trump was claiming the Democrats had stolen and “rigged” the election in their favour.

