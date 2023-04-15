Jack Teixeira leaks: How ‘top secret’ became anything but in America

He was just 21 years old and not long in the job. But Jack Teixeira had access to the United States government’s highest level of classified and sensitive information.

That juxtaposition is raising serious questions about how widely secret information is shared in the US. As it stands, Mr Teixeira, a cyber transport systems specialist in the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was one of 1.2 million people with Top Secret clearance, according to the latest public data.

It is not as if the Pentagon had not been warned about the risks of “bad apples” in a barrel that large. Leakers such as Edward Snowden and Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning have become household names. Snowden and Manning claimed to be ideologically driven. But Mr Teixeira, it appears, was just a bored young man trying to impress his friends on a chat forum.

Experts have pointed out that the security services increasingly rely on a young workforce to do the heavy lifting on intelligence analysis.

“The system administrators are typically a weak point, with all kinds of added privileges, like CD burning, etc,” one retired Air Force officer said. “They need to go back to ‘two-person integrity’ rules for administrators.”

Juliette Kayyem, who oversaw the Massachusetts Air National Guard to 2009, questioned the need for Mr Teixeira to be granted full access to top-secret memos like the Pentagon’s intelligence briefings, maps and battle analyses. “I am at a loss to explain why a 21-year-old member of the state intelligence wing, who does not appear to have been working in any federal capacity, would need access to the kind of materials whose release has so unnerved the Pentagon and supporters of the Ukrainian war effort,” she told The Atlantic.

“It stretches any notion of homeland defence to think a low-level state air guard member should have access to materials about a war that the US is not actively fighting and that poses no domestic risk.”

Reforms meant to tighten access across departments were made after the Snowden leaks. However, the Teixeira episode underscores continued weaknesses in the clearance process. The military has come under particular scrutiny because it does not subject personnel to the same rigorous reauthorisation as other agencies, such as routinely passing a polygraph test.

David Priess, a former CIA officer, said there was a temptation to say that because Mr Teixeira was 21 he was “too young to have access to that kind of information”.

But he said: “If so, we have a real problem because there are a whole lot more 21-year-olds in the US military and national security enterprise than there are people older than 50 or 60.

“Age does not correlate with criminal activity and willingness to sell out one’s country.”

Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, agreed. “If someone is old enough to die for their country, they are old enough to be trusted with its secrets.”