Ivanka Trump pays $30m for land on private gated island for life after White House

IVANKA TRUMP and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly bought a $30m plot of land on a gated Miami island known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker” as they prepare to leave Washington DC.

The pair, who both serve as senior White House advisers, are thought to be plotting a move away from the US capital after Donald Trump leaves office next month.

As the Trumps prepared to quit Washington, the First Lady, Melania Trump, announced the completion of the White House tennis pavilion which she hoped would serve as a place of leisure for “future first families”.

But the refurbishment was swiftly ridiculed on social media, with users branding the announcement as tone deaf at a time when the country is experiencing record numbers of Covid-19.

Read More

The Trumps’ next steps have been the subject of much speculation, with it being unclear whether they will return to their business interests or focus efforts on the start of a political dynasty.

Both Ivanka and her older brother, Donald Jnr, are seen as potential Republican Party presidential candidates.

According to the New York Post, Ms Trump and Mr Kushner recently bought a plot of land on Indian Creek, a private island which employs a 13-man police force and has an armed marine unit patrolling its perimeter.

According to the newspaper, the pair have purchased the lot from the Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias and intend to build a luxury waterfront home on the site.

The sale of the 1.84 acre plot, which includes 200ft of private waterfront, is expected to be completed next week.

The island is known as one of the wealthiest and most exclusive in Miami Beach, with past and present residents including Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima, Calvin Klein co-founder Barry Schwartz and Sheikh Mohammed al-Fassi of Saudi Arabia.

Its high-level of security for its 29 residents has earned it the nickname “Billionaire’s Bunker”.

“The Kushners have been looking to purchase property in Florida for quite some time, and will also maintain their home in New York,” a source told the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the state of Texas announced yesterday that it is suing several swing states in a bid to help Mr Trump upend the results of the presidential election.

The lawsuit accused Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin of unlawfully changing election procedures during the pandemic.

It claimed the states had engaged in election irregularities by failing to protect postal voting from fraud and asked the Supreme Court to delay the December 14 date for Electoral College votes to be cast.

Mr Trump’s former adviser, Kellyanne Conway, has reportedly secured a multi-million-dollar deal for a memoir about her time in the White House.

Ms Conway, one of the president’s most visible defenders until leaving her role in August, will share an “unvarnished” account of Mr Trump’s four years in power, according to reports.

The deal is reported to give her the biggest advance of any tell-all by a former Trump administration official, surpassing the $2m John Bolton received.

President-elect Joe Biden yesterday called for urgent action on the coronavirus pandemic as he introduced his healthcare team.

Mr Biden laid out three Covid-19 priorities for his first 100 days in office: a call for all Americans to mask up, a commitment to administer 100 million vaccines, and a pledge to try to reopen a majority of the nation’s schools.

“Out of our collective pain, we are going to find a collective purpose,” Mr Biden said. “To control the pandemic, to save lives and to heal as a nation.”

Topping the roster of Biden picks was health secretary nominee Xavier Becerra, a Latino politician who rose from humble beginnings to serve in Congress and as California’s attorney general.

Others include a businessman renowned for his crisis management skills and a quartet of medical doctors, among them Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease specialist. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk