US President Donald Trump has said it is time to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

US President Donald Trump has said it is time to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

'It's time for US to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights' - Donald Trump

Mr Trump said that after 52 years, it is important for the United States to fully recognise Israel's control over what he says is an area of "critical strategic and security importance to Israel" and stability in the region.

His tweet came as secretary of state Mike Pompeo was in Jerusalem.

Reporters asked Mr Pompeo about the issue but he declined to answer.

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

The Israeli prime minister has accused Iran of attempting to set up a terrorist network to target Israel from the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967.

He has used the incident to repeat his goal of international recognition for Israel's claim on the area.

Press Association