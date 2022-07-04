| 15.3°C Dublin

It’s Independence Day – but I’m not proud to be an American

We can’t pretend we live in a democracy right now’

Skylar Baker-Jordan

It’s a rough week to be an American. Ever since the Court handed down its decision to overturn Roe v Wade, I have been re-evaluating my relationship with America. This is the country I was born in, but it is not a country that has always been good to me. As a gay man, I had to fight for my right to marry the person of my choosing – only to see Clarence Thomas, seven years later, salivate at the proposition of once again making me an unequal citizen.

I have been here before. I vehemently protested against the war in Iraq. It did no good. Thousands of Americans and millions of Iraqis died as a result. I voted for Obama and watched him be elected on the same night California voters took away the right to equal marriage in Proposition 8. I campaigned for Hillary Clinton, only to see Donald Trump elected – after losing the popular vote. So much for the consent of the governed.

