‘It’s disgusting, they’re cowards’ – families of Uvalde school shooting victims react to damning report released into officers’ reaction to massacre

People bring flowers to a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after the shootings. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report released yesterday.

The nearly 80-page report was the first to criticise both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas town for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School.

“At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety,” the report said.

The gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the building – and it is “almost certain” that at least 100 shots came before any officer entered, according to the report, which laid out in damning detail, numerous failures. Among them:

The commander of a Border Patrol tactical team waited for a bullet-proof shield and working master key for the classroom, which may have not even been needed, before entering the classroom.

No one assumed command despite scores of officers, including Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, being on the scene.

A Uvalde Police Department officer said he heard about 911 calls that had come from the classroom, and that his understanding was the officers on one side of the building knew there were victims trapped inside. Still, no one tried to breach the classroom

The report – the most complete account yet of the hesitant and haphazard response to the May 24 massacre – was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members Sunday.

Family members of the victims in Uvalde received copies of the report yesterday before it was released to the public.

“It’s a joke. They’re a joke. They’ve got no business wearing a badge. None of them do,” Vincent Salazar, grandfather of 11-year-old Layla Salazer, said yesterday.

According to the report, 376 law enforcement officers massed at the school.

The overwhelming majority of those who responded were federal and state law enforcement. That included nearly 150 US Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials.

The report noted that many of the hundreds of law enforcement responders who rushed to the school were better trained and equipped than the school district police – which the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the state police force, previously faulted for not going into the room sooner.

“In this crisis, no responder seized the initiative to establish an incident command post,” the report read.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately return a request for comment.

Calls for police accountability have grown in Uvalde since the shooting.

So far, only one officer from the scene of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history is known to be on leave.

The report is the result of one of several investigations into the shooting, including another led by the US Justice Department.

Michael Brown, whose nine-year-old son was in the cafeteria at Robb Elementary on the day of the shooting and survived, came to the committee’s news conference yesterday carrying signs saying “We Want Accountability” and “Prosecute Pete Arredondo”.

He said he had not yet read the report but already knows enough to say that police “have blood on their hands”, calling them “cowards”.