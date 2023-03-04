| 4.4°C Dublin

‘It’s a relief knowing she’s not laying in a ditch somewhere’ – husband whose missing wife turned up alive after 31 years

Dánica Coto

A Pennsylvania woman who went missing more than 30 years ago in a case that stumped authorities who later declared her legally dead has been found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.

Patricia Kopta left behind a husband and siblings and meandered through northern Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a person “in need” to the adult care home in 1999, according to details announced at a news conference this week in Ross Township, where she once lived.

