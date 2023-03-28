‘It was a serious smack’ – optometrist (76) in Paltrow ski collision case takes witness stand

Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, leaves the courtroom during Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial, in Park City, Utah, U.S., March 24, 2023. Rick Bowmer/Pool via REUTERS

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at an upmarket US resort took the stand yesterday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent “absolutely flying.”

The trial in Utah hinges on who crashed into whom. Ms Paltrow testified days earlier that Terry Sanderson (76), a retired optometrist, veered into her back gently. He says the opposite: the collision broke four ribs and caused post-concussion symptoms that changed his personality and strained his family relationships.

But beyond questions of skiing etiquette, Paltrow’s attorneys have argued the lawsuit is an attempt by an “obsessed” man to exploit the actor’s celebrity.

Mr Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow for more than $300,000 (€275,000) and Paltrow has countersued for $1 and attorney fees.

Yesterday, Mr Sanderson recalled a screaming woman skiing into him and hitting him between the shoulder blades with her fists and poles as he tried to shield his head.

“All I saw was a whole lot of snow. And I didn’t see the sky, but I was flying,” he said, calling it “a serious smack.”

Mr Sanderson said he remembered a man in a ski suit come up afterward and instead of offering help, blaming him for the collision.

The hourlong testimony at times brought Mr Sanderson to tears, particularly when he appeared not to be able to focus or remember things — in a way that dovetailed his legal team’s claim that the crash permanently damaged his brain. They have also argued it hurt relationships with his loved ones, including his daughters.

“Something’s wrong in my essence and what I bring to the table with them” since the crash, Mr Sanderson said.

The jury in Park City, Utah, has been presented back-to-back victim narratives. Paltrow testified Friday that she was downhill of Mr Sanderson, who she said hit her square in the back, then grunted and groaned as the collision caused the two to fall together on the mountain.

After four-and-a-half days of calling witnesses, Mr Sanderson’s attorneys will now hand over the courtroom for Ms Paltrow’s defence team to make their case. Her attorneys are expected to call her two teenage children – Moses and Apple – and a ski instructor who was present the day of the collision.

They have said they also plan to depose medical experts, who are expected to undercut testimony from neurologists, radiologists and psychologists hired by Mr Sanderson’s team.

Craig Ramon, the man claiming to be the sole eyewitness to the collision, testified last week that he saw Ms Paltrow hit Mr Sanderson.

Last week, an email exchange between Mr Sanderson and his daughters with the subject line, “I’m famous ... At what cost?” intrigued viewers following the trial online.

Yesterday Judge Kent Holmberg said online sleuths had found a link to footage of a GoPro helmet camera that could have captured the incident. However, the link didn’t contain GoPro footage. Instead, it was to a chat between members of Sanderson’s ski group, in which witness Mr Ramon said on the day of the crash that Ms Paltrow had crashed into Mr Sanderson. “Terry was knocked out cold. Bad hit to the head!” Ramon wrote.​

The exchange makes clear that Mr Ramon thought Ms Paltrow crashed into Mr Sanderson years before any lawsuit was filed. Ms Paltrow’s attorneys used Mr Sanderson’s participation in the post-crash exchange to ask questions about the extent of his injuries.

