Police say a driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street lost control of his car and struck several pedestrians, killing one person and injuring six others.

'It sounded like a big boom' - one killed as driver loses control of car and hits pedestrians in New York

It happened shortly before 7pm on Monday local time (12am Tuesday GMT) in Manhattan's Chinatown.

Police said the injured pedestrians were taken to hospital, including one in a critical condition.

Video footage shows a dark-coloured minivan speeding down a street in reverse.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was in his 70s and may have mistaken the accelerator for the brakes, police added.

A man who runs a car park across the street told the New York Post "it sounded like a big boom" and said he saw people under the vehicle.

Press Association