Islamic State claims responsibility for Toronto shooting that left two dead

Islamic state has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Toronto on Sunday that killed two people and wounded 13, the group's AMAQ news agency said on Wednesday.

The attacker "was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries," a statement by the group said.

The group did not provide further detail or evidence for its claim.

The Ontario police Special Investigations Unit identified the suspect as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain on Monday evening. He died after an exchange of gunfire with police on Sunday night.

The attacker fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in a lively Toronto neighbourhood, killing a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman and wounding 13 other people.

Reuters