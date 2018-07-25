News North America

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Islamic State claims responsibility for Toronto shooting that left two dead

Police officers investigating a mass shooting on Danforth Avenue in Toronto. Photo: Reuters
People comfort each other following a vigil near the scene of the shooting in Greektown (AP)
Tactical police officers walk along Danforth Avenue (Frank Gunn/AP)
Police chief Mark Saunders and Toronto mayor John Tory speak to the media following the attack (Christopher Katsarov/AP)
A police officer escorts a civilian away from the scene (AP)
Police work the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Omar Fahmy

Islamic state has claimed responsibility for a shooting in Toronto on Sunday that killed two people and wounded 13, the group's AMAQ news agency said on Wednesday.

The attacker "was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries," a statement by the group said.

The group did not provide further detail or evidence for its claim.

The Ontario police Special Investigations Unit identified the suspect as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain on Monday evening. He died after an exchange of gunfire with police on Sunday night.

The attacker fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in a lively Toronto neighbourhood, killing a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman and wounding 13 other people.

Second person dies after a gunman shot 14 people in Canada

Reuters

