Is this the woman Republicans will pick to make America great again?

Donald Trump is continuing to lean in to his role a s kingmaker in the Republican Party, suggesting a younger member of the GOP leadership team in the House could be a viable presidential contender in 2028.

Mr Trump gave his endorsement to Representative Elise Stefanik, a conservative congresswoman whose continued embrace of the former president led to her replacing Representative Liz Cheney as the chair of the House Republican conference last year.

The move was a major shake-up of GOP leadership in the lower chamber that resulted from Ms Cheney’s public rebuke of Mr Trump for the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 last year.

Ms Cheney has been one of a slim minority of elected Republicans to continue to spurn Mr Trump, and is one of only two GOP members serving on the select committee investigating the siege.

At a fundraiser on Tuesday, Mr Trump heaped praise on Ms Stefanik in comments first reported by The New York Post.

“I want to congratulate Elise on her success. Man, is she moving fast,” he said. “That means at this rate she’ll be president in about six years. She’s always been a friend and people would say she’s upwardly mobile.

“She goes to Washington as a young beautiful woman who took over and all of a sudden she’s a rocket ship, she’s the boss. She’s been a great boss, a strong boss.”

At 37, Ms Stefanik is the youngest member of the Republican leadership team in the House by nearly two decades. She is eligible to run for president in 2024, but Mr Trump is the favourite to win the GOP nomination in the next cycle, with polls showing him as the likely choice for at least half of GOP voters.

He has teased a run almost since the day he left office, and resumed his campaign-style rallies less than a year after departing the White House. He has hinted he will announce a decision on whether to run after the 2022 mid-term elections conclude.

Ms Stefanik has been criticised by members of the GOP who are not among Mr Trump’s loyalist faction, such as former congresswoman Barbara Comstock of Virginia.

“To be a handmaiden of Trump and get a little pat on the head is not a leadership move,” she said of Ms Stefanik last year. (© Independent News Service)