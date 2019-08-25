Irishman hospitalised following lightening strike at US golf tournament

An Irishman has been hospitalised following a lightening strike at a golf tournament in the US.

The man was among six people injured after lightening struck a tree at the PGA Tour event in Atlanta yesterday.

Five people were hospitalised and another person treated at the scene after being injured by debris at East Lake Golf Club.

The lightening strike happened during the third round of the tour championship.

A statement from the PGA Tour said that the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Play was suspended yesterday but is expected to resume this morning.

"There were six fans injured on site during a lightning strike. Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Play is suspended for the day, and will resume Sunday at 8 am (Eastern Time)," the PGA Tour said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm local time near the 16th tee box.

Play had been suspended at 4.17pm, and there were two lightening strikes 28 minutes later.

"One strike occurred near the maintenance area, while another struck a tree near the 16th tee. Debris from that strike injured six people," the PGA Tour confirmed.

