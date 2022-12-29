Irish people living in US say even Buffalo natives were shocked by 'very scary' storm that brought over 50 inches of snow

People living in storm-hit Buffalo have told how the heavy snowfall that has blanketed the US city is the worst they can remember.

One of the coldest Christmases in decades has left more than 60 people dead across the US, with 34 people killed in the hardest-hit area of Erie County, New York, where the city of Buffalo was hammered by over 50 inches of snow.

Currently there is a driving ban in Buffalo and many residents were unable to celebrate Christmas the way they had hoped.

Ellen Hawkins-Coyle is originally from Belfast but has lived in Buffalo for the last 30 years. She was unable to spend Christmas with her family this year.

“The storm meant it definitely was not a Christmas to be remembered by most,” she said.

“We did not get to spend it with family. My brother Conor Hawkins was stuck at The Curtiss Hotel he manages for six days.

“He finally got to get home yesterday. But, I was blessed, I got to spend the holiday with my husband – our first alone since we've been together in 30 years – and it was lovely.”

In her many years living in Buffalo, she says she has never experienced such bad weather.

“I can definitely say this was a bad storm – the snow, the freezing temperatures and the wind. The winds were up to speeds of 79 miles per hour, it was horrible and also very scary.”

Grace Barda works as a nail technician in Buffalo and is originally from Co Derrry. She moved to Buffalo just over three years ago with her two children and her husband.

She wasn’t expecting the storm to be so strong, adding: “This is all new to me with the blizzard and the past winters have been very mild.”

Many homes across Buffalo have lost their electricity supply and wifi connection.

Ms Barda is thankful her family didn’t lose their power throughout the storm, adding: “We have been very blessed and lucky that we kept power so we didn’t lose heat or electricity. I have seen so many other families who were not as lucky over Christmas.”

She had to change her plans this Christmas due to the storm but is thankful that she and her husband could provide a good Christmas for their daughters.

“Christmas was a lot different this year as we are still stuck inside with a travel ban in the city of Buffalo and plans got cancelled but when you hear from friends who have been working 60+ hours and seen the unimaginable, that doesn’t even matter.

“We tried to keep Christmas a little normal for our little girls so I’m so blessed we got to do so,” she said.

Connor Brannigan has lived in Buffalo for 14 years but is originally from East Belfast.

He says that the people of Buffalo are more prepared for harsh weather in the winter than the people of Northern Ireland – but this year’s snowfall shocked everyone.

“Usually you would have, over winter, a foot here or a foot there. We are all really prepared for it,” he said.

“You would have your snow boots, your snow pants, your winter coat. I have a little snow blower to get snow off of the driveway, everyone has snow shovels in their car. So we are used to it but this was a lot more than normal.”

Mr Brannigan experienced a harsh winter in 2018 but feels this year has been much worse.

He added: “These are freak snow events, in our few years here we haven’t see anything this bad, we had ‘Snovember’ back in 2018, which was when eight feet of snow fell in five days, but this is much worse. This is the first time I’ve seen so much snow that fast, and with such high speed winds.

Even the authorities in Buffalo weren’t prepared for the snowstorm, Mr Brannigan said.

“Unfortunately because of the speed of the winds in the blizzard it meant that the snow ploughs that they use to clear the roads couldn’t be used so that made everything worse, when the snow actually did stop it couldn’t be moved,” he added.

Conditions in some of the hardest-hit regions in the US - including New York - are starting to improve, officials have said.

Mr Brannigan fears there is worse to come as the snow starts to melt – leading to potential floods.

He added: “It is a lovely day today. The sun is shining. It's about 4C and we are actually going to take the kids out for a walk in it now, but the week is set to get warmer.

"The downside of that is the snow will melt and a lot of residents will have flooding in their basements and things.

"So while there is no more snow. you have to think of all the secondary things that come.

"They are going to be working on getting rid of the snow, we still have snow out in the street.”

There have now been more fatalities in Erie County in the last few days than during the infamous Buffalo blizzard of 1977. Twenty-nine people died in that storm, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's a horrible storm with too many deaths," county executive Mark Poloncarz said yesterday