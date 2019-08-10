Irish peace deal senator George Mitchell denies he met Epstein 'sex slave'

Former US senator George Mitchell has denied allegations made in court documents that an underage girl was sent to have sex with him by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre, now an adult, testified in documents made public yesterday that she was sent by Epstein and a friend to have sex with Mr Mitchell and two other men - former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and asset manager Glenn Dubin.

Mr Mitchell, who was an architect of the Northern Irish peace process, said in a statement: "I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms Giuffre," Mr Mitchell said. "In my contacts with Mr Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact."

The testimony by Ms Giuffre, who claims she was a "sex slave" for Epstein from 2000 to 2002, expands on her previous allegations, in court filings and tabloids, that she was forced to have sex with Britain's Prince Andrew and Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz.

All the men have strenuously denied the allegations.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, faces new federal criminal charges of sexually trafficking minors. None of the other men were defendants in the settled lawsuit, and they haven't been accused by authorities.

But their appearance in the newly public papers adds to the list of those who could be tarnished by their apparent association with him.

Politicians, celebrities and members of the Britain's royal family had been waiting for this moment with bated breath, dreading what might be disclosed.

After months of legal wrangling, a Manhattan court released 1,200 documents yesterday detailing lurid claims of the alleged abuse carried out by Epstein against teenage girls.

The files relate to the case of Giuffre v Maxwell, in which Virginia Giuffre - sued Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and the billionaire's former girlfriend, for defamation.

Testimony includes claims that Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew, the Duke of York, had sex with Ms Giuffre when she was 17 and groped Johanna Sjoberg, then 21.

There is also evidence from David Rodgers, one of Epstein's pilots, who described how he had flown Epstein with guests including Bill Clinton and Naomi Campbell. Donald Trump appeared on flight logs from 1997.

But the allegations were last night far from over as the release is only the start.

Court officials confirmed the 2,000 documents judges had ordered to be unsealed would be done so in chunks and the 1,200 pages made public yesterday were just the beginning.

Those released state it is "an undisputed fact multiple witnesses deposed in this case" have testified Ms Maxwell, daughter of the late newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell "operated as convicted paedophile Epstein's procurer of under age girls".

Ms Giuffre alleges Ms Maxwell "had sex with underage girls virtually every day" and that she and Epstein's "whole lives revolved around sex".

Ms Maxwell is alleged to have recruited both Ms Giuffre and Ms Sjoberg.

In her testimony she alleged she was groped by the Duke of York while staying at Epstein's New York mansion in 2001.

Ms Maxwell has always denied any wrongdoing and has never been charged.

Irish Independent