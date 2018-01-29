Instagram fitness model removed from American Airlines flight after 'humiliating' row

An Instagram fitness model was “humiliated” after being removed from an American Airlines flight following a row with staff.

Jen Setler, who has 11 million followers on Instagram, posted footage of her arguing with a pilot and a flight attendant on the delayed flight from Miami to New York on 27 January.

“I did nothing wrong but got kicked off the plane,” she wrote, adding she had the “worst experience” following a delay which left the aircraft stuck on the runway for two hours. The 24-year-old claims she and her sister were told to leave the aircraft following a disagreement with a male attendant when she got up to put her coat away and stretch her legs.

She argues that two other passengers had been allowed to go to the bathroom when she stood up, adding she was being sarcastic after responding “yeah” when asked by the attendant, “Do you want to get kicked off the plane?” Ms Selter says the attendant told her to sit down and they began arguing resulting in the pilot calling the police who then arrived on board.

“The crew is asking for you guys to be removed off the plane,” the pilot tells them in one clip. In another video, a police officer tells the sisters: “American Airlines calls the shots. They don’t want you to fly on their plane today.”

Ms Selter told the New York Post: “It was humiliating. They made me feel like a terrible person, and I did nothing wrong.” A spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement: “Ms. Selter was asked to leave the aircraft after a disagreement occurred Saturday night at Miami International Airport (MIA).

“American offered her hotel accommodations and transportation, which she declined. She flew on American Sunday morning back to New York (LGA) – arriving around 8:30 a.m. ET yesterday morning.”

Ms Selter has vowed “to never fly American Airlines again”.

