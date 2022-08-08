Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Lynne Mishele’s home was completely destroyed in the crash. Photo: GoFundMe

Lynne Mishele’s home was destroyed in the crash. Photo: GoFundme

Anne Heche’s Mini Countryman after it crashed into a Los Angeles home on Friday. Photo: GoFundme

Anne Heche’s Mini Countryman crashed into a home in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: GoFundme

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remain of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche ploughed into it on Friday morning.

The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.

Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames at around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire. She is in a stabled condition in hospital.

Ms Mishele miraculously survived the crash, along with her dogs Bree and Reuben and turtle Marley.

But she lost an “entire lifetime of possessions”, including mementos, business equipment including her laptop and iPad, clothing, basic necessities, and household items, neighbour and GoFundMe organiser Jennifer Durand wrote.

The only items salvageable from the fire were a few family photographs and several keepsake boxes.

“With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone,” said Ms Durand.

An outpouring of support has seen more than $60,000 raised for the “kind and generous” Ms Mishele through the fundraiser by Monday morning.

The goal is to raise $100,000.

It took 59 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department more than an hour to extinguish the blaze, according to Ms Durand.

The home has been red-tagged by fire officials meaning Ms Mishele is unable to return.

Ms Mishele was fortunate to be in a different part of the house when the crash occurred, neighbour Lynne Bernstein told People Magazine.

Neighbours raced to help her and her pets escape the blaze.

Photographs captured in the aftermath of the crash shows her emerge dazed and confused after fire tore through the property.

Ms Mishele runs her own business Creative Organization which helps others bring “order to chaos” in their lives, according to testimonials.

“With a natural instinct for order and organization, Lynne Mishele decided to follow her passion and opened Creative Organization so she can help others, and have a positive impact on their lives,” the company website states.

A representative for Heche told People she is “currently in a stable condition” and intubated.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” they said.

The Independent has attempted to contact Ms Durand for further information.