The initial autopsy on the remains of Brian Laundrie did not uncover a cause of his death and a more intensive examination will be done, a family lawyer said Monday.

Laundrie's skeletal remains found in a Florida nature preserve were positively identified last week using dental records, according to the FBI. Laundrie was the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the killing of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.

Steve Bertolino, the Laundries’ attorney, said he was told by police the autopsy by the Sarasota County medical examiner did not produce concrete results on Brian Laundrie's death.

“I was told the manner and cause of death and the remains were sent to an anthropologist (for) further evaluation,” Bertolino said.

The medical examiner's office declined comment Monday, as did the FBI office in Denver that is leading the probe.

Eventually, Laundrie's remains will be cremated and no funeral is planned by his family, Bertolino said.

No information has yet been released on what investigators found in a backpack and notebook found with Laundrie's remains.

Petito (22) was discovered dead last month on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, one of the places the young couple had visited on the trip they documented through social media videos.

An autopsy in Wyoming concluded Petito died by strangulation and that it was a homicide. Laundrie (23) was listed as a “person of interest” in her killing but he was charged only with fraudulent use of a debit card that was not his.

His remains were found in a nature preserve not far from his family's home in North Port, Florida, where both he and Petito had been living. Both were originally from Long Island, New York.

Laundrie returned home alone on September 1 from his trip with Petito. Her body was found on September 19 in the Wyoming park and authorities say it had been there for about a month.

Laundrie told his parents on September 13 he was headed to the Carlton Reserve park in Sarasota County. That was the last publicly known contact anyone had with him.

The Petito-Schmidt family attorney Rick Stafford said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until they’re “emotionally ready”.

The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s remains through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found.

It was revealed earlier that the remains found were bones and that it might take some time to make a positive identification.

His belongings, which include a notebook and a backpack, where however described as “salvageable” and may yet provide further clues.

“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” investigators said in a statement.