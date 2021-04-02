Ineffective drug once touted by Trump still being used in Covid fight 

Some physicians are convinced that hydroxychloroquine, in combination with other drugs, could help prevent mild Covid symptoms from worsening. Photo: Reuters

The antimalarial drug that former US President Donald Trump touted as a “game changer” in the fight against Covid-19, is still being prescribed by physicians in the US though it has proven to be ineffective against the virus in clinical trials.

Concern is growing that patients are at risk of harm because physicians continue to prescribe hydroxychloroquine over other potentially life- saving Covid treatments. In June, the FDA revoked the emergency use authorisation for hydroxychloroquine “in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects”, The potential benefits of the drug no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorised use, the agency said in a statement.

“I would say if it’s not malpractice then it’s certainly close,” said William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor and a pioneering HIV researcher who chairs Access Health International, a health equity think tank.

“It’s unfortunate. The patients that are receiving [hydroxychloroquine] are not receiving benefit. It’s not particularly toxic, although it is toxic in some cases for people with heart problems – so it could harm those people.”

Patients across the US are still seeking the drug and some doctors prescribe it off-label, meaning for unapproved purposes. Some physicians are convinced that hydroxychloroquine, in combination with other drugs, could help prevent mild Covid symptoms from worsening. From their perspective, it has been on the market for decades and has been used off-label in various ways by respected members of their field.

While off-label prescribing is common and legal, trial after clinical trial has shown that treatment of Covid-19 with hydroxychloroquine shows no clinical benefit – at any stage of the disease. The FDA declined to comment.

George Smith, a family doctor who runs a solo practice in Covington, Georgia, said he has prescribed hydroxychloroquine to about 160 Covid-19 patients since the virus hit his community in March 2020. Many came to him because their own physicians wouldn’t treat them with the drug.

He said he resigned from a job as a nursing home physician after the medical director refused to allow him to treat patients with hydroxychloroquine.

“There have been so many people who have died from Covid needlessly because of government obstruction – it’s a crime, it’s such a shame,” Dr Smith said.

“I look at it this way: I swore the Hippocratic oath when I finished medical school to treat my patients the best way I know how – and so that’s what I’ve done. If they come and take my licenc e, then they come and take my licenc e. But I’m not going to let somebody die over some stupid government regulation.”

The FDA authorised the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine in March 2020. A week later Mr Trump endorsed the drug as a potential Covid-19 treatment and the government stockpiled millions of doses.

After Mr Trump promoted the drug in March, monthly prescriptions jumped 93pc to 890,000.

While demand for the drug has tailed off since then, it is still significantly higher than at the start of the pandemic – in February 2021, there were 560,000 hydroxychloroquine prescriptions written, 22pc higher than a year earlier.

It’s difficult to predict how many of these were off-label, though researchers estimate that off-label versions make up between 12pc and 38pc of all prescriptions in the US, according to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service.

The rush in 2020 led to shortages of the drug for patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases, for which hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment.

Eighteen states then issued emergency restrictions that prohibited prescribing and dispensing of the drug for Covid-19 use.

Other states didn’t go as far but most released guidance discouraging inappropriate prescriptions.

