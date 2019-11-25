A US military dog who played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise Donald Trump heaped on him at the White House.

'Incredible, brilliant, smart' - Conan the dog gets hero’s welcome from Trump at White House after al-Baghdadi raid

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, seemed much more interested in the head scratches he was getting from Mike Pence, repeatedly looking up at the vice president in search of more attention.

Mr Trump used a slew of adjectives to describe “ultimate fighter” Conan, who was injured when he was exposed to electrical wires in the late October raid while chasing al-Baghdadi at the terrorist’s compound in north-west Syria.

The president called Conan “incredible, brilliant, smart and very special”.

