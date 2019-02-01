While the UK faces its coldest temperatures of the winter so far, in the US, Hell has literally frozen over.

In pictures: US so cold, Hell has frozen over as temperatures drop to -32C

Residents of Hell in Michigan have experienced temperatures as low as minus 26C (minus 14.8F), according to the National Weather Service, as northern states are gripped by the Polar Vortex.

According to a town Facebook page, they have not had as much snow as during other winters "but we are much colder".

"Yes, Hell has frozen over."

Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Chicago. The painfully cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze was expected to ease Thursday, though temperatures still tumbled to record lows in some places. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) A view of frozen Lake Michigan during the polar vortex is seen from an airplane in Chicago, Illinois Photo: Twitter Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Chicago. The painfully cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze was expected to ease Thursday, though temperatures still tumbled to record lows in some places. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Icicles form on the walkway at North Avenue Beach of Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Pinar Istek Ice and water flows over the American Falls, viewed from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Tara Walton/The Canadian Press via AP) Ice covers the observation deck at the base of Horseshoe falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Tara Walton/The Canadian Press via AP) Steam is seen above Lake Michigan during subzero temperatures carried by the polar vortex in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 30, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. Mandatory credit IRSHAAD GOEDAR/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. U.S. Coast Guard members work on a boat used as an ice breaker along the Hudson river between the towns of Kingston and Poughkeepsie during a polar vortex in New York, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The cold snap has been felt across a number of northern states, with temperatures reportedly feeling as low as minus 45C (minus 49F) with wind chill.

Chicago could have experienced its lowest ever temperature on Thursday as it dropped below the minus 32C (minus 25.6F) recorded in 1985, according to the National Weather Service.

The Illinois city was colder than the Canadian village of Alert, one of the world's most northerly inhabited places.

At least eight deaths have been attributed to the bad weather, including an elderly man in Illinois who was found dead several hours after he fell while trying to get into his home.

