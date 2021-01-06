A security officer gestures after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump breached security defenses at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Police in the US Capitol on Wednesday responded with drawn guns and teargas as hundreds of protesters stormed the building and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump's election loss shortly after some of Trump's fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results.

Here's a selection of images of the protest from photographers at the scene:

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next In Pictures: Guns and teargas in US Capitol as Trump supporters attempt to overturn his loss Close Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Getty Images U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty Images A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Conferderate battle on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler REUTERS A protester holds a sign saying "Trump won" at a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester REUTERS Protesters hold a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester REUTERS Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis REUTERS Police officers stand guard as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis REUTERS A security officer gestures after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump breached security defenses at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler REUTERS Congresman David Trone @RepDavidTrone on Twitter: 'I am safe. We have been evacuated. Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation.' Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith REUTERS A protester wears a mask bearing a slogan in opposition to Oregon Governor Kate Brown at a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Online Editors