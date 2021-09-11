In pictures: Bruce Springsteen performs at 9/11 memorial as Biden calls for unity on 20th anniversary of attacks

People look on at the World Trade Center and the skyline of New York during the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, as it is seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. Picture: Reuters

People visit the Empty Sky Memorial as the World Trade Center is seen in the background, during the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York. Picture: Reuters

People pay respect at FDNY Ten House during the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City. Picture: Reuters

Firefighters attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, at the FDNY Engine 1/Ladder 24 fire house in New York City. Picture: Reuters

People pay respect during the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. Picture: Reuters

Joe and Jill Biden, with Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton at the 9/11 memorial. Picture: Reuters

A person holds a portrait of a victim ahead of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City. Picture: Reuters

Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, commemorating September 11 attacks, in Manhattan. Picture: Reuters

Bruce Springsteen has performed at the World Trade Center memorial plaza during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The audience of dignitaries and family members of people killed in the 2001 attacks applauded after Springsteen performed his song I'll See You In My Dreams while accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica.

Victims' relatives then resumed their reading of names of the fallen, a tradition since the first anniversary of the attacks that leveled the trade center's twin towers.

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero began with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, members of Congress, and other dignitaries joined a crowd of victims’ relatives Saturday on the September 11 memorial plaza in New York. The memorial stands where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were rammed and felled by hijacked planes.

Observances are also planned at the two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed their hijacked jets: the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden is scheduled to pay respects at all three places, and former President George W. Bush is to speak at the Pennsylvania ceremony.

Former president Obama lauded the heroes of 9/11 — and of the years since — in a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

“One thing that became clear on 9/11 — and has been clear ever since — is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right,” said Obama, who was U.S. President from 2009 to 2017.

He said the enduring image for him and his wife Michelle of that day was not the wreckage and destruction but the people. He singled out firefighters who ran up the stairs as others were running down, passengers who stormed the cockpit of their plane and volunteers who came forward across the country in the days that followed.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen the same courage and selflessness on display again and again,” Obama said.

“We saw it a decade ago when, after years of persistence, our military brought justice to Osama bin Laden. And we’re seeing it today — in the doctors and nurses, bone tired, doing what they can to save lives; the servicemembers, some of whom weren’t even born 20 years ago, putting themselves at risk to save Americans and help refugees find a better life; the first responders battling roaring fires and rising waters to bring families to safety.”

Earlier, President Joe Biden is making an appeal for the US to reclaim the spirit of co-operation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorates those who died 20 years ago.

Mr Biden, who is marking his first anniversary of tragic day as commander in chief, was a senator when hijackers comandeered four planes and carried the nation's worst terror attack in 2001.

The president planned to pay his respects at the trio of sites where the planes crashed, but he was leaving the speech-making to others.

Instead, the White House released a taped address late on Friday in which Mr Biden spoke of the "true sense of national unity" that emerged after the attacks, seen in "heroism everywhere - in places expected and unexpected".

"To me that's the central lesson of September 11," he said, adding: "Unity is our greatest strength."

Mr Biden arrived in New York on Friday night as the skyline was illuminated by the "Tribute in Light," hauntingly marking where the towers once stood.

His first stop on Saturday was to be the National September 11 Memorial, where the twin towers of the World Trade Centre were toppled as a horrified world watched on television.

From there he was to visit the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a plane fell from the sky after heroic passengers fought terrorists to prevent it from reaching its Washington destination.

And finally, he was headed to the Pentagon, where the world's mightiest military suffered an unthinkable blow to its very home.

Biden's task, like his predecessors before him, was to mark the moment with a mix of grief and resolve.