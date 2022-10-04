In Hurricane Ian's wake, the road to recovery looks tough

Ced Franklin, of Matlacha, near Fort Myers, Florida, is helped by sheriff officers after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction across the state. Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters

People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands of homes without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places.

It was clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful.

And Ian was still not done.

The storm doused Virginia with rain, and officials warned of the potential for severe flooding along its coast, with a coastal flood warning in effect from early yesterday.

Ian’s remnants moved offshore and formed a north-easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years, said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The island town of Chincoteague declared a state of emergency on Sunday and strongly recommended that residents in certain areas evacuate their homes.

The Eastern Shore and northern portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks were also likely to be affected.

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy told NBC’s Today Show that the search and rescue mission remained under way, and would continue for the next couple of days.

With the death toll rising, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the federal government was ready to help in a huge way, focusing first on victims in Florida, which took the brunt of one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state tomorrow.

Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited mobile phone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.

Officials warned the situation in many areas is not expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.

About 620,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity yesterday, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

Ms Criswell told Fox News Sunday that the federal government, including the Coast Guard and Department of Defence, had moved into position “the largest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place before”.

She warned that dangers remain with downed power lines in standing water.

More than 1,600 people have been rescued in Florida, according to the state’s emergency management agency.

Rescue missions were ongoing, especially to Florida’s barrier islands, which were cut off from the mainland when storm surges destroyed causeways and bridges.

The state has said it will build a temporary traffic passageway for the biggest one, Pine Island.



Coast Guard, municipal and private crews have been using helicopters, boats and even jetskis to evacuate people over the past several days.

In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents donned waders and boots to paddle to their flooded homes on Sunday.



Elsewhere, power remained knocked out to at least half of South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 115km up the coast from Charleston. In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines.