| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In America, there are parents like me – but they’re not tucking their kids into bed tonight

Victoria Richards

If these stories sound like numbers to you, if it feels like they blur, could that not be because they’ve become so commonplace as to be obscene?

A woman cries as she leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) Expand

Close

A woman cries as she leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

A woman cries as she leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

A woman cries as she leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

I just checked on my two children, asleep in their beds. They’re both under 10, and I’m fretting about the fact that one has a sore throat, the other asthma and a bad cough. Earlier today, they came home from school, full of chatter about their day. In America, there are parents exactly like me, with one crucial difference – they’re not tucking their kids into bed. They’re mourning them.

The news from Uvalde elementary school in Texas tonight is unthinkable. At least 19 children between the ages of five and 11 – the same age as my kids – and a teacher, dead after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to the district at the time of writing.

Most Watched

Privacy