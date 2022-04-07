| 6°C Dublin

I’m an expert in false confessions who looked at Melissa Lucio’s case. Texas is executing an innocent woman

Melissa Lucio and her family before she was wrongly sentenced to death. (Image: Courtesy of the Lucio family).
Melissa Lucio and her family before she was wrongly sentenced to death. (Image: Courtesy of the Lucio family).

Gisli H. Gudjonsson

Melissa Lucio’s case is one of the most tragic I have come across in my 40-year career as a clinical forensic psychologist. It is an extraordinarily potent example of how a vulnerable person can be psychologically manipulated into falsely implicating themselves in a crime in response to interrogative pressure.

Last February, the Innocence Project asked me to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of admissions Lucio had made to Texas interrogators during a five-hour, night-time interrogation that began two hours after the death of her two-year-old daughter Mariah. When Mariah did not wake up from a nap on February 17, 2007, doctors determined she had died as a result of head trauma.

