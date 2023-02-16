| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

‘If you feel unsafe – leave,’ Erin Brockovich tells town residents in aftermath of train crash toxic spill

Aerial footage showing the aftermath of the February 3 freight train derailment at East Palestine, Ohio. Photo: NTSBGov/Handout via REUTERS Expand

Close

Aerial footage showing the aftermath of the February 3 freight train derailment at East Palestine, Ohio. Photo: NTSBGov/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial footage showing the aftermath of the February 3 freight train derailment at East Palestine, Ohio. Photo: NTSBGov/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial footage showing the aftermath of the February 3 freight train derailment at East Palestine, Ohio. Photo: NTSBGov/Handout via REUTERS

David Millward

Erin Brockovich has told the town where a train carrying toxic waste derailed to get out if they feel unsafe, despite assurances from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The activist, whose battle against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was turned into a Hollywood film starring Julia Roberts, said residents should trust their own instincts.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy