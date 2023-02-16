‘If you feel unsafe – leave,’ Erin Brockovich tells town residents in aftermath of train crash toxic spill

Erin Brockovich has told the town where a train carrying toxic waste derailed to get out if they feel unsafe, despite assurances from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The activist, whose battle against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was turned into a Hollywood film starring Julia Roberts, said residents should trust their own instincts.

About 50 train carriages derailed on February 3 at East Palestine, Ohio, a town of 4,700 residents that is 80km north-west of Pittsburgh. The chemical cargo was burnt to minimise the risk of an explosion, causing a large fire that sent a vast plume of toxic smoke into the air.

Five of the carriages carried vinyl chloride, a colourless gas that can cause headaches, dizziness and drowsiness. Chronic exposure has been linked to liver cancer. Burning off the gas also released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, which was used as a weapon during World War I.

The EPA said that it had not detected levels of chemicals that could cause harm after “robust air-quality testing” and people could return home.

By yesterday it had screened 461 homes.

Asked whether she trusted the EPA’s assurances, Ms Brockovich (62) replied: “After 30 years of what I’ve been through, and what this community is going through – come on. It’s vinyl chloride, it’s in the air, the fish are dying.

“Does that give you comfort that maybe I should be in

this area? Probably not.”

She told Newsnation: “I need the community to act for themselves. If you feel unsafe, then please – get out of harm’s way. If you feel unsafe, stay sheltered in place.

“If you’re questioning if it’s all clear, and you think it isn’t, listen to that voice.”

Alarm has been growing after over 3,500 fish were killed by the toxic run-off. They were found close to creeks that run close to drinking wells. Residents have complained of persistent coughs, and farmers said large numbers of livestock have died.

“The volume is just stupendous,” Gerald Poje, an environmental health expert and former Chemical Safety Board member told The New York Times. “It is horrific to think about how much was released and how much was purposely burnt. The long-term impacts still have to be assessed.”

Ms Brockovich, a legal clerk, took on utility giant PG&E over water contamination in California, which she said was linked to cancer cases in a nearby town.