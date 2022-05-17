‘If I didn’t leave I feared I wouldn’t survive’ – Heard concludes direct evidence in Depp libel trial

During the libel trial in Fairfax Virginia, Amber Heard denied she was responsible for faecal matter found on one of ex-husband Johnny Depp’s beds. Photo: Reuters.

Amber Heard feared she would “literally not survive” her relationship with Johnny Depp, as violent episodes between the couple became more and more normal, a court has heard.

Jurors in Fairfax Virginia heard evidence of further instances of violence between the couple as Heard continued her evidence yesterday, including an alleged “prank” involving faecal matter being left on a bed at one of Depp’s properties.

Depp is suing the Aquaman star for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together. He has denied all accusations.

Asked about her decision to file for divorce from Depp in May 2016, Heard replied: “I knew if I didn’t I’d likely not literally survive.

“I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me and I really didn’t want to leave him.

“I loved him so much.

“I would have done anything but I couldn’t do that one thing, I couldn’t stay.”

She continued: “The promise and the hope I had became less and less regular and more and more rare.

“The monster was now the thing that was normal and not the exception.

“It was so hard but I knew I had to do it... what if he had taken it too far.

“I wouldn’t be here.”

The actress also told the court how she had been desperate for a “good night’s sleep” and repeatedly asked members of Depp’s security team not to let him into the property while she was there overnight.

She said her anxiety had caused her to lose hair and weight and have regular panic attacks.

Amber Heard also denied involvement in an alleged “prank” involving faecal matter that caused Depp to become enraged and physically violent.

She said the actor had become “delusional” when asked about the incident, which happened in April 2016, shortly after her 30th birthday.

The court heard Mr Depp had discovered faecal matter on a bed at one of his properties in Los Angeles and had called Ms Heard about the matter.

“I don’t think that’s funny, I don’t know what grown woman does.

“I was also not in a pranking mood,” Heard said.

“My life was falling apart.

“I’d just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband, with whom I was desperately in love and who I needed to leave.

“It was not really a jovial time and I don’t think that’s funny. Period. That’s disgusting.”

The court heard a suggestion that the faecal matter had come from Depp’s terrier Boo, which had “bowel control issues” after ingesting some of the actor’s marijuana as a puppy.

Heard said that after confronting her about the incident in person, Depp had screamed abuse at her and become physical, causing her friend, Raquel Pennington, to come between them and the actor’s security guards to intervene.

She added that as he left the apartment Depp had taken a bottle and smashed several items, and that the police had been called.

The jury was shown red carpet photographs in which Heard appeared to have marks on her arms, which she said were caused by Depp.

Audio recordings were also played in which verbal altercations between the couple could be heard.

The trial continues.