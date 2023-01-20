‘I want it to be more R&B than fiddle-dee-dee’ – Meet the man out to change Irish pub culture in America

The Belfast man behind one of the world’s best bars is planning to roll out his modern Irish pub concept — and potentially fine dining Irish restaurants — across the US.

The acclaimed Dead Rabbit in New York opened a decade ago, and has attracted celebrities such as Jamie Dornan, Dermot Kennedy, Ciaran Hinds and Terry Bradley through its doors.

Now Jack McGarry has an even bigger mission in mind to challenge stereotypes around Irish bars and culture by introducing modern Irish drinks, food, art and music to the States.

“Irish bars, particularly in America, have been co-opted by operators that think you can just put a Guinness sign and a flag outside,” he said.

“A lot are just dive bars with huge TVs and no real soul.

“Anywhere there are a lot of Irish bars that are not representative of what’s happening in Ireland, we want to drop in and say: ‘Actually, this is what Irish culture is to Irish people’.

“Ireland is not ‘top of the morning to you’, it’s not leprechauns, it’s not The Quiet Man. We’ve moved past that.

“We want to be more R&B than fiddle dee dee.”

Expand Close Jack McGarry has been touring Ireland to celebrate new collaborations with Irish artisans and mark the 10th anniversary of The Dead Rabbit: Photo: Crown Creative / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack McGarry has been touring Ireland to celebrate new collaborations with Irish artisans and mark the 10th anniversary of The Dead Rabbit: Photo: Crown Creative

Set to open Dead Rabbits in Austin and New Orleans this year, Mr McGarry said the team will focus first on other cities with strong Irish links such as Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, followed by emerging markets such as Nashville, Tampa and Washington DC.

He explained: “We’re planning on opening a couple more in 2024. It’s a five-year plan lined out, ultimately culminating in 10-15 bars.

“It’s not just Dead Rabbits, I want to do a complementary Irish concept that challenges cuisine, like doing a high-end Irish restaurant.

“I think there could be a Dead Rabbit in pretty much every major city in America eventually.

“We’re ready for the journey. I think we’ve got an amazing opportunity to do something great for Ireland and challenge those perceptions in America.

“I’m petrified of mediocrity. Every second of every day I’m thinking about how we can be better.”

Expand Close The Dead Rabbit in New York: Photo: Liz Clayman / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Dead Rabbit in New York: Photo: Liz Clayman

Next month the New York bar celebrate its 10th anniversary across 10 days with Guinness and Irish whiskey events, a pop-up by Dublin’s Bar 1661, a Shane Todd comedy night, and performances by Soak, Foy Vance and Ryan McMullan.

Mr McGarry, who parted ways with long-time collaborator and fellow Belfast man Sean Muldoon last year, is visiting his home city this week as part of a tour of Ireland including stops in Clare, Galway and Dublin.

The tour is celebrating new collaborations with Irish artisans, while marking the anniversary of the Dead Rabbit brand and its expansion into Austin and New Orleans.

Read More

The New York pub, near Wall Street, has picked up multiple awards over the decade including World’s Best Bar. Mr McGarry was also named International Bartender of the Year in 2013.

His Belfast itinerary will take in a walking tour of The Merchant, Kelly’s Cellars and the Duke of York; a tour and lunch at St George’s Market, and a whiskey tasting and tour of The Friend At Hand Whiskey Museum with owner Willie Jack.

Expand Close The team from The Dead Rabbit in New York founded by Jack McGarry and his former business partner Sean Muldoon: Photo: Nicholas Ruis / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The team from The Dead Rabbit in New York founded by Jack McGarry and his former business partner Sean Muldoon: Photo: Nicholas Ruis

The Dead Rabbit is hosting pop-ups showcasing its signature Irish Coffee at a fundraising event in The MAC, and alongside a seasonal menu from chef Ryan Jenkins in Roam.

Activities scheduled for today, meanwhile, include cocktails at Rattlebag in the Bullitt Hotel and a dinner at Ox showcasing a range of Irish artwork and artisans.

The Dead Rabbit has made a $10,000 contribution to The MAC; the arts is one of three areas it champions with charitable donations alongside education and mental health.

The latter is a real passion for Mr McGarry after his own struggles with addiction and depression.

It was while working in The Merchant’s cocktail bar with Mr Muldoon that an enthusiastic patron offered the two bartenders the opportunity to set up their own operation in New York.

The duo also opened another bar in the Big Apple, Blacktail. It has since closed.

Expand Close The Dead Rabbit in New York has picked up multiple accolades over its 10 years of trading: Photo: Liz Clayman / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Dead Rabbit in New York has picked up multiple accolades over its 10 years of trading: Photo: Liz Clayman

Mr Muldoon cut his ties with the expanding Dead Rabbit franchise last year to focus on Hazel And Apple, a new bar venture set to open in Charleston later this year.

He will be majority owner with his wife Anne in the $6m project, which is backed by investor James McGlone and former Dead Rabbit beverages director Jillian Voze.

Mr Muldoon said he was ready to get out of New York, with the pandemic affording him the opportunity to have a rethink and pursue a new direction.

“We achieved great stuff,” said Mr McGarry.

“Sean has an affection for an Ireland that was, but I really want to celebrate an Ireland that is.”