| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I saw bodies flying. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter’

Witnesses tell of horror as car ploughed into parade in Wisconsin

The SUV narrowly misses a child moments before it ploughed into the parade. Photo: Jesus Ochoa/Reuters Expand
First responders attend to the injured Expand

Close

The SUV narrowly misses a child moments before it ploughed into the parade. Photo: Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

The SUV narrowly misses a child moments before it ploughed into the parade. Photo: Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

First responders attend to the injured

First responders attend to the injured

/

The SUV narrowly misses a child moments before it ploughed into the parade. Photo: Jesus Ochoa/Reuters

Josie Ensor

The crowds gathered in the Wisconsin city of Waukesha on Sunday afternoon cheered as the Dancing Grannies in their royal blue costumes shook their pompoms and showed off their moves.

It was their first Christmas parade of the season and the first time they had performed here since Covid-19 forced them to cancel last year’s festivities. For some, it would also be the last.

Most Watched

Privacy