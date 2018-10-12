'I may be most bullied person in the world' - Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump said she could be "the most bullied person" in the world.

She made the remark during a television interview in which she promoted her Be Best initiative, which tackles online bullying. Critics have pointed out that her husband, President Donald Trump, routinely rips people for their looks, and what he says is a lack of talent or intelligence.

"I could say I'm the most bullied person in the world," Ms Trump said in the ABC News interview, broadcast yesterday on 'Good Morning America'.

Ms Trump said her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of "what people are saying about me".

"We need to educate the children of social emotional behaviour so when they grow up... they know how to deal with those issues," she said.

The first lady also revealed there are people in the White House she and the president can't trust. She didn't name names, but said she let her husband know about them.

"Well," she said, "some people, they don't work there anymore."

But, asked if some untrustworthy people still work in the White House, she said: "Yes."

The Trump administration has dealt with an anonymous senior official's newspaper op-ed critical of the Republican president, and with numerous staff departures. This week, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced she's leaving at the end of the year.

The president, speaking by phone on Fox's 'Fox & Friends', was asked about why people he and his wife don't trust are still in his administration.

"I didn't know people in Washington, and now I know everybody," he said. "I know some that I wish I didn't know."

Ms Trump's full interview, conducted on her recent trip to Africa, airs tonight in an ABC News special, 'Being Melania - The First Lady'.

