'I didn't want Weinstein to hurt my career' - Weinstein accuser tells rape trial

Evidence: Jessica Mann is questioned by Donna Rotunno during Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial at New York Criminal Court. Artist's impression: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

A lawyer for movie producer Harvey Weinstein aggressively questioned a one-time aspiring actress who said she was raped by the film producer, asking if she had a relationship with him to advance her career.

Jessica Mann (34) testified on Friday that Mr Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013. She said she maintained some form of relationship with him for years after that.

The 67-year-old former producer has pleaded not guilty to raping Ms Mann and sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

One of Mr Weinstein's lawyers, Donna Rotunno, pressed Ms Mann yesterday about her relationship with Mr Weinstein.

"You told us you were willing to sleep with Harvey Weinstein because you didn't want him to ruin your acting career, is that correct?" she asked.

"I did not want him to hurt my acting career," Mann replied.

But, Ms Rotunno answered, "You didn't have a career to hurt."

"I was building one," Ms Mann responded.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Mr Weinstein, who produced films including 'The English Patient' and 'Shakespeare in Love', has denied any non-consensual sex.

The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Ms Mann told the court she met Mr Weinstein in late 2012 or early 2013 at a party in Los Angeles and he told her he was interested in her as an actress. Soon after that, she said, Mr Weinstein invited her to a hotel suite and forced oral sex on her.

"I entered into what I thought was going to be a real relationship with him and it was extremely degrading from that point on," Ms Mann said.

Ms Mann said eventually, at a Los Angeles hotel, she told him she had a boyfriend and wanted to end the relationship.

She said Mr Weinstein screamed at her, "You owe me one more time", dragged her into a bedroom and raped her again.

Key figure: Former actress Jessica Mann arrives for the trial of Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Weinstein is only facing criminal charges over the alleged 2013 rape in New York.