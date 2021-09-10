| 17.9°C Dublin

I can’t watch documentaries on 9/11, admits hero Belfast paramedic who rescued victims after New York terror attack

Ivan Little

A Belfast-born paramedic who won bravery awards after rushing selflessly to help victims of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York is shunning documentaries about the 20th anniversary.

Roger Smyth said he stopped watching TV programmes on the 2001 attacks around 15 years ago.

Speaking from his home in Australia, where he has been caught up in rescues in the wake of the country’s recent bush fires, floods and Covid chaos, the 55-year-old father-of-two said: “They have their own agenda to tell their own story.

