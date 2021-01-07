‘I can’t stay here’ – Mick Mulvaney quits role as Trump’s envoy to Northern Ireland

Mick Mulvaney, the Irish-American US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, has announced his resignation.

It follows the storming of the US Capitol Building in Washington by Trump supporters.

Mr Mulvaney, from Viriginia, who once spoke of his ‘thick skin’ as the former acting White House Chief of Staff under Trump, announced he can no longer stay in his role following the violent rampage that left four people dead yesterday.

"I can't stay here, not after yesterday. You can't look at that yesterday and think I want to be a part of that in any way, shape or form,” he told CNBC News earlier today.

He revealed that he informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of his decision to resign and believes others in the Trump administration will do the same.

"It was unforgivable and inexcusable and I simply don't want to be part of an administration that contributed to it,” he said.

"You cannot have a president of the United States encouraging people to go up, and essentially in an armed riot, try to prevent the constitutional processes of our government from taking place, that's unforgivable.

"What happened yesterday was uniquely terrible within this administration,” he said, adding the spectacle has likely ended Trump’s political career.

"He will go down in history now, not as the president who had a great economy, not as the president who had the lowest unemployment rate among Black Americans, he will go down in history essentially as the president who encouraged people to rise up against the government.

"That historical penalty will be there and there may also be criminal penalties after what happened,” he said.

Mr Mulvaney’s resignation is a far cry from the glowing depiction he gave of his job as the main gatekeeper to the President during an interview with the Sunday Independent in June, 2019 when Trump visited his Doonbeg Golf resort in Co Clare.

During the interview, he described his job as both “fun and intense” while noting he needed a “thick skin” to survive the job.

He was sworn in as Northern Ireland envoy in May but was only able to visit here and in the UK once since then due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But he said he will continue to be active in Northern Ireland as a private citizen.

His resignation follows those of White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, and two top aides to First Lady Melania Trump, including the First Lady’s Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham and White House social secretary Rickie Niceta.

White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews is also believed to have tendered her resignation yesterday as a result of the protests, according to the Reuters news agency.

Mr Mulvaney spoke to Cormac Ó hEadhra on RTE Radio One’s Drivetime programme this evening in which he described yesterday’s events at the Capitol Building as “an armed insurrection.”

He said "good people cannot be associated with what happened,” adding his colleagues are equally aghast at what happened.

"Everybody I talked to in the administration is stunned,” he said, adding "none of us thought that democracy was so fragile as to allow what happened yesterday."

The storming of the Capitol Building by hundreds of Trump supporters while Congress was in the midst of formally certifying President-elect Joe Biden as president was roundly condemned around the world as a brutal assault on democracy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney called the protests an attempt to “overturn a free and fair election.”

In a tweet while the protests were unfolding on Wednesday night, he said: “Shocking & deeply sad scenes in Washington DC – we must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election.

“The world is watching. We hope for restoration of calm.”

One woman died after being shot by police during the melee and three others died following medical emergencies during the chaos.

Another 52 people were arrested. Two explosive devices were also found at the scene.

The storming of the building had members of the House of Representatives diving to chamber floor to protect themselves from the mob.

Despite the melee, shaken members of Congress eventually certified Biden’s election victory in the early hours of Thursday.

Trump eventually agreed to an orderly transition of power on January 20 despite repeating his baseless claim that the election was rigged.

“I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out,” in a statement yesterday, describing his chaotic presidency as “the greatest first term in presidential history.”

Online Editors