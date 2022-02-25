Husband of ‘Rust’ shooting victim hits out at Baldwin’s ‘absurd’ claim he’s not to blame

Lawsuit: A vigil in honour of Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of ‘Rust’, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last October. Photo: Reuters

The husband of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film Rust has said it’s “absurd” that Alec Baldwin believes he’s not to blame for the shooting and was “so angry” when Baldwin didn’t accept responsibility.

The remarks, made in excerpts released on Wednesday from an interview with the Today show, are the first public words from Matt Hutchins on the October 21 death of his wife Halyna Hutchins.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matt Hutchins told Today host Hoda Kotb in the interview.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Ms Hutchins at her instruction on the New Mexico set of the Western when it went off without his pulling the trigger, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

“Watching him, I just felt so angry,” Mr Hutchins said. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

Baldwin said in his interview that “someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me”.

Mr Hutchins said “gun safety was not the only problem on that set” and that “there were a number of industry standards that were not practised”. He added: “There’s multiple responsible parties.”

Mr Hutchins and his nine-year-old son are the plaintiffs in a wrongful death lawsuit filed last week that names Baldwin, the film’s producers and others as defendants.

It alleges that Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, and his co-producers showed “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints, and their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” led directly to her death.

Baldwin’s attorney Aaron Dyer responded that any claim the actor was reckless is “entirely false”.

At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but Mr Hutchins’s is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.