Hunter killed by deer he believed to be dead after he shot it

A hunter in the United States died after he was attacked by a deer he had shot which he believed to be dead.

Thomas Alexander shot a buck while hunting according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens.

Mr Alexander was shooting deer near Yellville, an area in the Ozark Mountains, in Arkansas.

Mr Stephens said the buck attacked the 66-year-old when the hunter approached the animal to see if it was dead.

He said Mr Alexander, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, died later in hospital.

Mr Stephens said it is not clear how long Mr Alexander waited before checking on the deer, but that the agency recommends waiting at least 30 minutes before approaching.

PA Media